Lady Louise Windsor quietly celebrates 22nd birthday ahead of royal family reunion

Celebrations are in order for Lady Louise Windsor, who turned 22 on Saturday. It hasn't been announced exactly how the St Andrew's student will be ringing in her 22nd trip around the sun - her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, determined to give her as normal a life as possible, keeping her out of the spotlight - but no doubt she will be surrounded by her nearest and dearest. One person who is likely to be joining in the celebrations is Felix da Silva-Clamp, who has been a regular alongside the royal at various events.

On the eve of her 22nd birthday, the royal family are set to reunite at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The annual festival honours the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel, past and present. It hasn't been confirmed whether Lady Louise will be attending the annual event on her birthday eve, but it is unlikely as she hasn't been in the past, although her parents, Sophie and Edward, have been in previous years.

The royal family's glittering jewel

Despite Lady Louise's future as a working royal is unclear, with her mother previously confessing she is unlikely to take on royal duties and Prince William's future plans to slim down the monarchy, the English student is no doubt royal in blood, having inherited so many wonderful traits from the Firm.

She has a love for carriage driving was sparked by her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who taught her himself. In 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter as she received third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor has a love of carriage driving

Upon his death, in the BBC documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Lady Louise revealed the influence her grandfather had on her when it came to their favourite sport: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving, which has been so lovely, although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much. It's incredible to have learned first-hand from him."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lady Louise beams alongside Felix da Silva-Clamp at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials

Meanwhile, Louise is often compared to her aunt, Princess Anne, not only for their shared love of horses but also their hardworking nature and strong sense of duty. Louise has attended large-scale royal events in recent years, including the King's coronation, Trooping the Colour and the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.