Royal Family LIVE: Duchess Sophie steps out ahead of family celebration
Live:Updated23m ago

All the latest royal news from Friday 7 November, including Duchess Sophie's outing in Yorkshire ahead of her daughter, Lady Louise's 22nd birthday on Saturday

Duchess Sophie 'relieved' as strict royal rule finally changes after new title© Getty
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Duchess Sophie steps out in Yorkshire
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
23m ago

What's on the agenda today?

Good morning and welcome to another busy day of royal news. So, what's on the agenda? The Duchess of Edinburgh is scheduled to attend The Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations National Conference at the Pavilions, Harrogate, Yorkshire.

It comes ahead of an exciting family celebration as Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor turns 22. Sophie shares her daughter with Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is King Charles' youngest brother. 

