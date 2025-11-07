Royal Family LIVE: Duchess Sophie steps out ahead of family celebration

- Duchess Sophie steps out in Yorkshire
Acting TV and Film Editor
23m ago
What's on the agenda today?
Good morning and welcome to another busy day of royal news. So, what's on the agenda? The Duchess of Edinburgh is scheduled to attend The Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations National Conference at the Pavilions, Harrogate, Yorkshire.
It comes ahead of an exciting family celebration as Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor turns 22. Sophie shares her daughter with Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is King Charles' youngest brother.