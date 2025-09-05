Princess Kate reveals she now shares shoes with son Prince George, 12

The Princess of Wales gave a rare update on her children as she and Prince William stepped out for their first public engagement since their summer break on Thursday. The royal couple joined primary school children at the Natural History Museum's gardens, but heavy rain stopped play and William and Kate ushered the children inside for an indoor workshop on mini beasts.

With the Princess, 43, debuting a new blonde hairdo, the pair also took the time to greet members of the public who had gathered outside the museum in London, including one who asked about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the social media clip, Kate is seen telling the well-wisher: "They are getting big now! George is already in my shoes," meaning that her eldest son is now the same shoe size as her. The young prince, 12, was last seen publicly at the men's Wimbledon final in July with his parents and sister Charlotte, ten.

© Getty The Waleses at Wimbledon on 13 July

William and Kate were also pictured in their car with all three children on their way to church at Crathie Kirk in Scotland last month, when they stayed with the King and Queen for their annual summer retreat to Balmoral. The Waleses also typically stay at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the children's summer holidays.

George, Charlotte and Louis, seven, returned to their classrooms at Lambrook Prep School in Berkshire earlier this week, where they are now in Year 8, Year 6 and Year 3 respectively. It's a milestone year for George as next summer he will be preparing to move schools to continue his secondary education, with Eton College in Windsor tipped to be a contender.

WATCH: William and Kate play with school children at the Natural History Museum

Future destiny

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gently preparing George for his destiny as future King. As well as appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon this year, the prince was the only one of his siblings to join his parents and the King and Queen at a tea party for veterans held at Buckingham Palace in May. He listened intently and asked plenty of questions, leading one D-Day veteran, Alfred Littlefield, to tell Prince William: "You should be very proud."

© Getty Prince George smiled as he spoke with a Second World War veteran

A source who was present previously told HELLO!: "George was the star of the room. He was engrossed in conversation with many of the veterans, who were delighted to speak to him as well. He was enjoying it, hearing about guns and submarines and tanks."

© Getty George is second in line to the throne

"It was a safe, familiar place," the source added. "William and Kate were clearly trying to give him a good experience. They both appeared protective, putting an arm around him from time to time, but they looked very proud of him by the end."

Meanwhile, royal author Sally Bedell Smith previously told HELLO!: "I think we'll see more of these kinds of encounters. It's still early for George to be doing more but he's being exposed to public life in a pretty intelligent way. They seem to be doing it all very thoughtfully."

