Sarah Ferguson suffers fresh setback after ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace

Sarah Ferguson has suffered a fresh setback after her new children's book was quietly withdrawn from sale. Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way was originally scheduled for release on 9 October, according to trade publication The Bookseller, but the title was later delayed, with Amazon listing a revised publication date of 20 November. As of this week, the book has disappeared from Amazon altogether.

Analytics firm NielsenIQ Book Data confirmed to the BBC that the title has now been officially marked as "withdrawn from sale" at the request of the publisher. New Frontier Publishing, which was due to release the book, has not responded to repeated requests for comment, according to the BBC.

The book was the latest edition from the series from Sarah, who has published more than 70 books, including Budgie the Little Helicopter and Little Red for children and the romantic novel Her Heart for a Compass for adults.

The news comes at a sensitive time for Sarah, 66, whose public profile remains under intense scrutiny due to the fallout from her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal following renewed scrutiny of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The withdrawal of Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way raises questions about the future of her children's publishing projects, which have long been a key part of her public and creative life.

After her former husband Andrew announced that he was giving up his titles, a source told HELLO! that Sarah is comfortable with her ex's decision. "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her, this will not make a big difference," the source said.

© O'Malley/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Sarah and Andrew seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

Following her divorce from Andrew in 1996, Sarah used the courtesy title of Duchess of York, but has used her maiden name professionally over the years. Sarah was brought back into the fold in recent years. In 2023, she joined the royal family as they stepped out for church service on Christmas Day, marking Sarah's first royal Christmas since the 1990s. That day she wrote on her Instagram, "We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today."

Sarah Ferguson seeking privacy

Given the media scrutiny around her and her involvement in her ex-husband's Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it's believed that she's 'not doing great', as royal biographer Robert Jobson explained on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

© UK Press via Getty Images Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019,

In a special episode of the podcast, author Andrew Lownie, also told HELLO! that going "under the radar" abroad would be an option for Sarah and her husband. "I think a stronger possibility is that she goes [to Switzerland] and he goes somewhere else, possibly without extradition treaties to the United Kingdom," he explained.