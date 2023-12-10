Prince William and Princess Kate's Christmas card has royal fans saying the same thing

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2023 Christmas card over the weekend, showing the family of five looking picture-perfect in matching white shirts as they smiled for a black and white photo.

The photo, which was shot in Windsor by fashion and portrait photographer Josh Shinner, was posted to Prince William and Princess Kate's official social media pages on Saturday – and royal fans are all saying the same thing.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

Taking to the comments section, many followers pointed out just how much the couple's children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have grown.

"What a wonderful picture! The children are growing so fast!" one person penned, while another added: "Wow, those children are growing up fast! What a beautiful picture of you all."

© Getty Fans noted how much George, Charlotte and Louis have grown

Many also pointed out how tall Prince George looks, with one person writing: "Oh these children are GROWING UP!! George being almost as tall as Kate, Charlotte looking 8 going on 18, and not so baby Louis!! So so beautiful!!" while another remarked: "George looks so much like William in this pic at the same age. He is going to be quite tall. Beautiful photo."

Others also commented on the resemblance between Princess Charlotte and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Princess Charlotte is looking like great grandmama every year," one fan penned, while another remarked: "Princess Charlotte is getting very tall. She's a beauty and has a strong look of HM Queen Elizabeth II about her."

© Chris Jackson The Wales family at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday

In the family photo, Prince George is seen standing next to his mother with his hand positioned in his pocket while Princess Kate has her arm around her son's waist. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looks super relaxed while sitting in a chair at the front, with her legs crossed. Her little brother, Prince Louis, can be seen with his arm resting on the side of the chair opposite to George, with his father's hand resting on his youngest son's shoulder.

While Prince William and Princess Kate opted for a family photo for their 2023 Christmas card, the King and Queen chose a photo from the coronation, which was taken by Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace.

In the snap, Charles and Camilla are standing side-by-side in the Throne room, with the King wearing the Imperial State Crown, a coronation tunic and the robe of estate, while his wife also wears a robe of estate and coronation dress, as well as Queen Mary's Crown.

© Buckingham Palace / Hugo Burnand / PA The 2023 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, London

As usual, the royal family are expected to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham House in Norfolk. The Queen's children and grandchildren will join the festivities for the first time, according to reports.