Prince William makes secret visit to local country pub - 'everyone was a bit shocked'

The Prince of Wales shocked staff at a local pub when he paid them an unannounced visit on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mail, the future King, 43, was visiting the town of Mere for official Duchy of Cornwall business when he and several associates called in to The Walnut Tree Inn.

Rocking a pair of green Wellington boots, William, who entered the establishment with seven others, including three security staff, enjoyed a pub lunch of a burger and fries costing £18.95, which he washed down with a lemonade. The pub's owner, William Friend-James, said it "was a pleasure" to host His Royal Highness.

© Bournemouth News/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales was visiting Mere in Wiltshire for official Duchy of Cornwall business when he and several associates called in to the Walnut Tree Inn.

"We took a booking about a week ago for nine people on two separate tables, but didn't know who it was. So everyone was a bit shocked when the Prince of Wales walked in," he explained.

According to staff, the group's bill came to £250, and they left a ten per cent tip of £25.

© Bournemouth News/Shutterstock William stopped into the Walnut Tree Inn

Down to earth William

The visit came shortly after the down-to-earth royal shared a sweet message for his friend Robert Irwin, who recently won Dancing with the Stars.

Robert, 21, the son of conservationist Steve Irwin, was named as the champion of the American show's 34th season on 25 November. The star and his professional partner, Witney Carson, triumphed over social media star Alix Earle, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, TV personality Dylan Efron and actress Elaine Hendrix in a tense final.

WATCH: Prince William surprises Robert Irwin on DWTS with virtual message

After the news was confirmed, William and Kate were among the people who took to the comments to praise the star. A comment left by their social media account read: "Congratulations, Robert and Witney!" alongside a sparkle and disco ball emoji.

William even made a surprise cameo in the American series ahead of Robert's win, appearing over video call while out in Rio.

© Disney via Getty Images Robert and Witney won Dancing With the Stars

Robert had been scheduled to appear at the Earthshot Prize, but due to his commitments to the competition, he was unable to appear.

"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here. You guys have gotten a seriously good chance of winning it, so just the best of luck with the show," William said.

The pair became friends due to their shared bond over protecting the environment.

© Getty Images William and Robert have become close friends

Speaking about their relationship, Robert told Us Weekly: "I think Prince William has been such an amazing person to work with, and there is such an incredible synergy between what he does and who he is and who we are.

"It's all about conservation. I think it's wonderful that someone so influential – that has such a fantastic platform – is using that to really better our environment. He is a true environmental hero, and so working with him has been a great privilege."