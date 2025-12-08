Countess Karen Spencer settles legal claim with estranged husband Charles Spencer's girlfriend

Countess Spencer, Karen Spencer, the estranged wife of Earl Spencer has settled a legal case brought against her by his new girlfriend, Professor Catrine Jarman, and considers herself "fully vindicated".

Norwegian archaeologist Catrine, 43, sued the Countess, 53, in October 2024, for allegedly revealing her MS diagnosis to Charles and staff at Althorp among others.

In her defence, Countess Karen revealed details about the split, such as her contention that her 13-year-marriage was ended by her husband via text message (a claim the Earl refutes). She also allegedly refused to allow the Earl's new lover into Althorp while she was still living there, claiming it was too painful for her, the children and the staff.

According to The Times, lawyers acting for Cat previously stated: "Dr Jarman did not, at any time, provide her consent to the countess to disclose that information to any third party or intimate anything to that effect. This lack of consent should have been obvious to the countess, given the nature of the private information and the circumstance in which it was imparted."

Now, the Countess has accepted a Part 36 offer to bring the litigation to an end "without admission of unlawful conduct".

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Earl Spencer and Cat pictured at 40 Greek Street in November

A spokesperson for the Countess told The Times: "Countess Spencer confirms that the legal proceedings brought against her by Cat Jarman have been resolved in an agreed settlement. Countess Spencer considers her position to have been fully vindicated. There was no admission of liability or wrongdoing and Earl Spencer has been ordered to pay the legal costs, which are in excess of £2 million together with £4,500 in damages to be paid to his girlfriend Cat Jarman. Countess Spencer sincerely hopes this will mark the end of the matter."

Meanwhile, Professor Jarman said in a statement: "I brought my privacy claim after my private medical information was shared without my consent. As someone living with Multiple Sclerosis, I have the unquestionable right to decide when and how to share such sensitive details. Pursuing the claim was a necessary and principled step to protect that right, as well as my career and livelihood.

"The matter has now been resolved after the other party chose to settle the claim, and I regard that outcome as a clear vindication of my decision to take action. I am relieved to be able to move forward and glad the other side saw sense in bringing this matter to a close, sparing everyone further distress. I acted on principle and to defend my privacy at a time when it had been seriously violated."



© Getty The Earl and Countess pictured in 2015

The Canadian-born philanthropist married the late Princess Diana's brother, Charles, at the Spencer family's ancestral seat, Althorp, in Northamptonshire, on 18 June 2011. The pair share a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, born on 30 July 2012 and named in honour of her late aunt.

Charles has been custodian of Althorp since his father John Spencer's death in 1992, helping to restore the Grade I stately home.