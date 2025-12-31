Princess Charlotte's polished speaking voice sparks Princess Anne comparisons - watch

While Prince George was his usual charming self, and Prince Louis was the cheeky chap we've become accustomed to (if you haven't seen his interaction with a Lindt ball, where have you been?), it was Princess Charlotte who stole the show on Christmas morning.

The 10-year-old drew comparisons to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, due to a near-identical outfit the late Queen wore in her childhood, while comparisons to Princess Kate rolled in too, thanks to Charlotte's loving gesture to her brother George.

Others compared her to Princess Anne for her interactions with members of the public, with one cooing: "Oh look at her, she's a Princess Anne in the making, without a doubt," while her speaking voice elicited comparisons too, with one onlooker noting: "Her voice is taking on the Princess Royal's timbre.

Princess Charlotte's chat with the public

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter is making more public appearances, including playing the piano alongside her mother at the royal's annual carol concert, it's not often we hear the little Princess speak, and royal watchers were charmed by her adorable speaking voice. Watch below to hear her chatting...

In a clip shared to social media by royal account @royallybelle_, the 10-year-old responds to gathered crowds asking her for a photo. "Merry Christmas," Charlotte says as she shakes hands with the crowds, before somebody asks her "Charlotte, can we have a photo with you please?"

With confidence and assuredness, Charlotte says, "Yes. Yes," and makes her way over to pose. The member of the public proceeds to ask: "Are you allowed to take it, or are you not allowed?" We don't hear the royal's answer, but the rule that royals are not allowed to take selfies seems to have faded away with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, as William and his children star in self-taken snaps fairly frequently.

Princess Charlotte's voice

Selfies aside, Princess Charlotte's polished voice garnered praise from royal watchers. "So poised and confident!" one wrote, while another said: "She walks with intention and speaks with great conviction."

As a child born into royalty, it's no surprise that Princess Charlotte has a polished speaking voice. Her mother, Princess Kate, on the other hand, was not born into royalty, and it is thought that she had elocution lessons to refine her voice, as we reported in February of 2025.

Though the Princess of Wales hasn't spoken openly about elocution lessons, it is widely believed that she has been coached on her accent to refine her accent to sound "more regal". Indeed, one of Princess Kate's contemporaries from St Andrew's Prep in Berkshire revealed to royal expert Katie Nicholl in her book, Kate: The Future Queen: "She has changed a lot and the funny thing is her voice has completely changed."

The future Queen reportedly worked with voice coach Anthony 'Ant' Gordon Lennox ahead of her 2011 royal wedding to help the royal-to-be to conquer her nerves ahead of the big day.

While Princess Charlotte has been brought up to speak in the royal tone, her time at Lambrook School has also likely contributed, as pupils are encouraged to get involved with performing arts, known to support confidence in public speaking.