Exclusive: Inside Princess Kate's 'self-assured' young children's moment in the spotlight

It may have been the Princess of Wales’s big night, but it was her three children who stole the show, as they made their first joint public appearance since June.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, took centre stage as they joined their parents at Westminster Abbey for Kate’s fifth Together at Christmas carol service.

The star-studded annual event has become something of a family tradition, with George and Charlotte attending for the fourth time and Louis, who looked enchanted by the candlelit scene inside the historic abbey, there for the third time.

As she met performers before the concert, Kate revealed that her children were "really excited" to be there, adding that the service "has become such a tradition".

The young royals – the boys in smart blue suits and ties and Charlotte in a navy velvet dress with a white collar – were, as always, impeccably behaved as they were introduced to the Dean of Westminster, The Very Rev. Dr David Hoyle, who conducted the service.

Giving the world a glimpse of their handwriting, the Wales family stopped on their way in to add their names on pieces of red card to the Connection Tree, which had been placed near the entrance of the abbey to symbolise the power of togetherness.

Later, the youngsters took their places in the congregation and held flickering candles as the service got underway.

The royal author Robert Jobson tells HELLO!: "George, Charlotte and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances, and they have developed a natural ease in front of cameras and crowds. There's no doubt that this has a lot to do with the way they have been brought up, and the modern monarchy that their parents are shaping.

"George, in particular, having once looked quite shy and timid in these situations, seems increasingly self-assured, and perhaps it won’t be long until we see him giving a reading at one of his mother's carol services."

Kate, 43, looking festive in a green Catherine Walker coat with a faux-fur collar and black high-heeled boots, got into the Christmas spirit by completing her outfit with a pair of stunning star-shaped diamond earrings by the British jeweller Robinson Pelham.

The royal family – as well as her own – once again turned out to support the Princess at the event, which was billed this year as a celebration of love in all its forms.

Among the royal guests were Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the late Duchess of Kent, who was joined by all four of her children, and Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband, Daniel.

Also in attendance were Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, who stopped inside the abbey to chat to the Schitt’s Creek actor Eugene Levy, who had been invited with his wife and daughter after he interviewed the Prince of Wales on his TV show The Reluctant Traveler.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was also there, as were Prince Michael of Kent and Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and their daughters, Maud, 12, and Isabella, nine. Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were joined by their son, James, and his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Meanwhile, the abbey was filled with around 1,600 unsung heroes from around the UK who were invited in recognition of the way they have selflessly helped others, by volunteering, bringing together people in their communities or helping people in need.

"It's always so heartwarming and beautiful," Lady Frederick Windsor – otherwise known as the actress Sophie Winkleman – tells HELLO!. "I won't ever forget the lady in Lancashire who organises Christmas lunch for people who'd otherwise be alone, or the incredible teens from Platinum Performing Arts dancing their way up the abbey. It's always so beautifully thought out. I love the choir, too.

"The only worry is seeing my two brandishing their lit candles like pirates," she adds, with a laugh. "I've tried to explain that they should be held in a sedate manner, but the message hasn't gone home yet… maybe next year?"

