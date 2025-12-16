Sad loss for royal family as former lady in waiting Dame Shan Legge-Bourke passes away

It's a sad day for members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Harry, as Dame Shan Legge-Bourke has sadly passed away.

The Dame, who died at the age of 82, was the mother to Prince William and Harry's nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, and often hosted the young princes at her Glanusk estate in Wales. Tiggy is even godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, so Dame Shan was likely a presence in the Duke of Sussex's life up until the present day.

Her daughter isn't the only connection Dame Shan has to the Windsor household, though. She also served as Lady in Waiting for Princess Anne, so her loss is likely keenly felt by the royals.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla with Dame Shan Legge-Bourke in 2012

Dame Shan Legge-Bourke's death

Dame Shan Legge-Bourke's family announced her passing on Instagram, sharing that she had died peacefully at her home, saying they are "devastated" by the loss.

In their tribute, they wrote: "She was an inspiration to us all, and to many people she met over her years of service to Wales, and the countless organisations and institutions she supported."

Of the dame, the family added: "A country girl at heart, she has left an indelible legacy at Glanusk, the wider countryside and beyond."

© Getty Images Dame Shan Legge-Bourke with Queen Elizabeth II in 2012

Who was Dame Shan Legge-Bourke?

Dame Shan was the daughter of William Bailey, the 3rd Lord Glanusk. At just five years old, she inherited the 18,000-acre Glanusk Estate on the Welsh border her father died in 1948.

Dame Shan had long been friends with the Royal Family, but the connection was further strengthened when her daughter Tiggy became nanny to Princes William and Harry in 1993. Tiggy initially served as a personal assistant to the then Prince of Wales, before taking care of William and Harry until 1999.

© WireImage Prince Harry has a close relationship with Dame Shan Legge-Bourke

Tiggy's mother was often seen with the princes, forming a close bond and hosting them in Wales.

Family tragedy

Dame Shan's death is the second blow to the Legge-Bourke family this year, after Edward Pettifer, Tiggy's stepson, died in January during the New Orleans terror attack.

The future King shares a statement at the time, reading: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."