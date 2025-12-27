King Charles shares photo from inside family Christmas at Sandringham

King Charles revealed a rare look inside the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in Norfolk. Through his social media communications team, the monarch shared a glimpse at the festive decorations brightening up some of the ostentatious rooms of the historic country retreat.

Posting a picture of a glittering Christmas tree to the official Sandringham Estate Instagram account, fans of the royals were offered the chance to see how the House of Windsor celebrated the festive season.

The tree was immaculately decorated with burgundy tinsel, baubles in the same colour and matching ribbons that hung from the pine needle branches. The traditional tree was also dressed in strings of yellow fairy lights and large gold bells. It featured an angel that sat at the top of the tree and was stationed in a pot covered in burgundy velvet material with a frilled trim.

Alongside the image was the caption: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from everyone at The Sandringham Estate. May your day be filled with peace, joy, and festive magic." Fans of the royals left notes of well wishes and praise for the British family underneath the post.

The large Christmas tree was positioned in one of the estate's lavishly decorated rooms and stood beside the floor-to-ceiling windows that featured drapes in the same burgundy shades as the tree's decorations.

The room's carpet was detailed with a red, gold and green pattern while the walls were adorned with speckled light green wallpaper. What appeared to be a Jubilee bust of the late Queen Victoria stood poised in the corner of the room, keeping watch over the festive decorations.

Christmas traditions at Sandringham

The royals' arrival at Sandringham draws crowds every year as fans line up for their chance to meet and mingle with their favourite members of the family. This year was no different as the small village's streets saw the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, greet locals after their Christmas morning service.

After the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, at midday, the Waleses were also joined by Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall, who were also spotted strolling in the crisp air, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Waleses attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were not in attendance this year, their two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, arrived at the estate for the celebrations and a chance to catch up with their royal cousins.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham

The 65-year-old was stripped of his royal titles, styles and honours in October by his older brother, the King, following the emergence of a string of scandals, including his connections to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, delighted crowds on the day as they led their family inside the church for the service and were also seen exiting afterwards.