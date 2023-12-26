King Charles and Queen Camilla are 'polar opposites' but make an 'extraordinary team'

The King and Queen are "polar opposites," but make "an extraordinary team," according to two of Her Majesty’s closest confidantes.

In a new documentary about King Charles's Coronation Year, Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot says of the royal couple: "They’re yin and yang, really, they really are polar opposites, but I think it works brilliantly."

She adds: "She is his rock and I can’t actually emphasise that enough. She’s somebody who is completely loyal and she isn’t somebody who has huge highs and lows.

"He brings to her everything… he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things, which she wouldn’t really have been open to if she hadn’t met him."

Elsewhere, the Queen’s close friend and Companion of Honour Lady Lansdowne describes her and the King as "an extraordinary team," adding: "Whether they've sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it's just because they've been through a lot together and it's made them have a really strong bond."

© BBC/Oxford Film and Television Lady Fiona Lansdowne

“They’re both huge walkers," says Annabel. "Very fit, both of them. Her and her mad dogs."

The King and Queen, wearing jeans, are seen on a walk with her rescue dog Beth in the grounds of Birkhall, their private home near Balmoral, where she reveals how the Jack Russell terrier ate a mouse last time she was there.

© BBC/Oxford Film and Television The Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot

"Horrible little creature, reappeared a bit later," she says.

Filmed over the summer, the footage is part of a feature-length documentary by Oxford Films.

© BBC/Oxford Film and Television A sweet moment between Charles and William

Directed by royal author Robert Hardman and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, it follows the King and Queen in the months leading up to and following their historic coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Charles III: The Coronation Year airs on Tuesday 26 December at 6.50pm BBC One & iPlayer

