Alessandra de Osma of Hanover shares rare photo of royal twins Nicolas and Sofia, 5

Alessandra de Osma of Hanover has certainly had a magical family Christmas and, in honour of the festive season, shared a selection of heartfelt photos.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the mother of three gushed that she was spending the holiday season, recreating memories from her own childhood, with her three children, twins Nicolas and Sofia, both 5, and her one-year-old daughter Alexia, whom she welcomed in February 2024.

"Passing my childhood Christmas memories on to my own children, here in my hometown. Feliz Navidad," she wrote from Lima, Peru. One of the photographs showed an adorable glimpse of her eldest children, tending to an Advent calendar placed on a large table decorated with jars of cookies.

Little Sofia looked adorable, wearing a pink floral dress and a matching headband. Her Christmas look was complete with red socks and velvet ballet pumps. Meanwhile, her brother Nicolas wore a smart blue shirt and navy blue shorts.

© Getty Images Prince Christian and Alessandra attending Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

"In Lima! What a wonderful experience for your kids," one follower penned in the caption. A second added: "Enjoy and thank your roots, it's the most you have, together with your children [sic]," a second added alongside a red love heart emoji.

Alessandra and her husband, Prince Christian of Hanover, like to keep their children largely out of the spotlight but make the occasional exception on Instagram.

Who is Alessandra of Hanover?

Alessandra, also known as Sassa de Osma, is a member of the Hanoverian royal family through her marriage to the German Prince Christian of Hanover, Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson. Since her wedding in 2018, she has been styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Alessandra of Hanover, Duchess of Brunswick-Lüneburg

She and Prince Christian first wed in a civil ceremony in London in November 2017, followed by a large religious ceremony in her native Lima, Peru, on 16 March 2018.

© Getty The couple at their religious wedding in Lima, Peru

While she may be a member of the German royal family, Alessandra's family is from an elite Peruvian family. Her father, Felipe Juan Luis de Osma Berckemeyer, is an executive at a Peruvian cash management firm. Felpie's family also owns a vast amount of land in Lima, where the Berckemeyer House, their grand estate, is situated.

The land also has the Museo Pedro de Osma, which used to be a family vacation home that Berckemeyers turned into one of the city's most expansive art museums.

Meanwhile, Alessandra's mother, Elizabeth María Foy Vásquez, was a successful model, something which runs in the family, as at age 16, Alessandra followed in her mother's footsteps and signed to Ford Models in New York, where she modelled for the likes of Missoni and Bottega Veneta.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Alessandra always look impeccably stylish

Following her foray into the world of fashion, Alessandra studied law at the University of Lima. She then did her Master’s degree in fashion and business management at the University of Navarra.

As well as being a fashionista herself, the Princess has launched two fashion labels, Moi & Sass, with her friend, Moira Laporta and Philippa 1970. Moi & Sass sells handbags and leather goods made in Spain.

Meanwhile, Phillipa 1970 is a clothing brand focusing on 70s-inspired designs, vibrant colours, and unique prints.

Links to British royal family

While she may be part of the Hanovian royal family, Alessandra has close links with the British royal family.

She is a close friend of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, with the British Princesses being special guests at an intimate dinner at Julie's in Notting Hill, where Alessandra launched the Philippa 1970 pop-up in November.

Beatrice and Eugenie were also guests at Alessandra's religious wedding ceremony in Peru.

The link runs deeper than just close friendships; it is also genealogical, as Prince Christian is a member of the House of Hanover, which is historically linked to the British Royal Family, Queen Victoria being a member of the House of Hanover.