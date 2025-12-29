Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' special Christmas gift revealed

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, were highlighted by a baby bank charity after they donated everyday items in celebration of the hub’s tenth anniversary.

Helping to support the charity, The Baby Bank, which supplies families in need with essentials for newborns and children up to their teenage years, the royal children were mentioned as part of the list of donors for 2025.

In a post by the bank that supplies the areas of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hillingdon, George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, were thanked in a caption that reflected on the charity’s operational success over the last year.

Alongside a collage of photographs showing the types of donations the charity had received, the note penned by the non-profit organisation read: "2025 saw The Baby Bank turn 10 years old.

"As we reflect on this, we are overwhelmed by the constant support of our community as well as schools, organisations and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations."

It continued: "These have included new winter clothing from @primark Bracknell following some staff fundraising, preloved clothing donations from St Edmund Campion school, a number of collections from @hartbeepsberkshire baby & toddler classes, beautiful Billie’s baby clothing courtesy of @lorrainekellysmith @rosiekellysmith and essential practical everyday items chosen by The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children @princeandprincessofwales.

"These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year."

The Waleses volunteered in 2023

Not the first time the princes and princess dedicated their time to The Baby Bank, they also visited the site with their mum Kate in November 2023.

At the time, co-CEO of The Baby Bank, Lauren Hall, exclusively told us: "It's the second time that the Princess of Wales has visited us this year. She came, I think it was April time, previous to that… And she mentioned then that she would like to come back and bring the kids.

The Princess Of Wales Launches Christmas Baby Banks Initiative

"They were really excited to help out, which was lovely… Charlotte seems to quite like organising things and was very keen to do some bags for people of her own age as well as some younger, more baby ones. She was quite keen to do a little clothing pack for a baby.

"And then Louis was obviously very enthusiastic. As soon as he saw the toys, [he] was straight over, picking out all the huge animals which was quite entertaining."

Following in their parents' footsteps

The Waleses children have participated in volunteering efforts before with their school Lambrook in Windsor back in 2022. In a post shared on the school's social media post, they explained how the pupils helped deliver goods to a local food bank.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The young royals are the children of Prince William and Princess Kate

Their parents William and Kate, and grandfather King Charles, are keen volunteers who have regularly donated and helped out with a variety of charities both in the UK and around the world.