King Charles's 'private struggles' will be exposed in 2026, astrologer warns

The end of the year brought momentous change and pain for King Charles, after he publicly stripped his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles, style and honours. And it sounds like the coming year will once again bring to light his "private struggles", royal astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie, who was a close confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, said: "The second half of the year is Saturn on King Charles's midheaven, which flags up a decisive time in his reign. In late July, there's an outpouring of appreciation for Charles."

She added: "September brings to the surface a deeper public awareness of his private struggles."

Debbie also noted that the next 12 months will generally "mark a turning point in the dynamics between King, country and Queen".

"2026 places Pluto, the powerful planet of transition and transformation onto the marriage and relationship angle of King Charles's chart," she said. "The astrological 'Descendant' angle is where the person's most important relationships are constellated. Both with a significant other and also with the public."

Christmas at Sandringham

The King is closing out the year in Sandringham, Norfolk, where he has spent the holidays with his extended family. The monarch, 77, attended the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene, joined by the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royals took part in a public walkabout before heading back to the "big house" on Sandringham Estate for their festive lunch.

Notable absentees this year were the King's disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who also lost her Duchess title in October. Andrew is expected to move into a smaller property in Sandringham in the new year, after being forced to surrender the lease on his 30-room home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

King Charles' cancer diagnosis

While the hard-working King continues to carry out duties and is reportedly gearing up for a long-haul royal visit to the US in April, to mark the country's 250 years of independence, he is still having regular treatment for his cancer diagnosis. His cancer was discovered in January 2024 during a procedure for his prostate.

© PA The King gave his traditional televised speech on Christmas Day

Earlier in September as he officially opened Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in the West Midlands, Charles gave a small health update as he spoke to patients. "I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don't work so well when you get past 70," the King told 85-year-old patient Jacqueline Page, from Great Barr.

Charles also told cancer patient Matthew Shinda, 73, "I'm not too bad," as he was asked about his own recovery.

