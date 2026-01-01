Royal fans had a lot to say about Prince George's growth spurt and potential future height during the Waleses' Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Following the annual church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as many other senior royals, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined their parents in greeting the waiting members of the public.

Alongside his sister, Charlotte, ten, and his brother, Louis, seven, George, 12, spared a moment to shake hands with fans and chat to them about their Christmas plans. He followed in the footsteps of his mum, Kate, 43, who had an interesting chat about her eldest son's height while accepting a bouquet.

In a video shared to TikTok, the princess could be heard speaking with enthusiastic royal superfan John Loughrey, who was eager to give her a festive bunch of flowers. During their conversation, George's stature was mentioned.

Tall Prince George,12, sparks big reaction as fans predict future height

As she reached John in the line, Kate recognised him and jokingly noted: "I see you everywhere," before going on to ask if he had had the chance to meet "William and the children".

He replied that he had and revealed that he had told George, "Diana, Nanny, would be absolutely proud of you," referring to William's late mum, Princess Diana. Touched by his message, Kate agreed with the superfan, following which he added, "And do you know what I said to William, your husband? He's going to be six foot four."

The royal laughed and said, "I know, I swear, he's catching up with everybody, isn't he?" Kate's husband William, 43, is six feet three inches, while the princess herself is five feet nine inches.

A royal Christmas at Sandringham

Every year, the royals' arrival at Sandringham attracts large crowds as royalists queue up for their chance to meet their favourite members of the family. At midday on Christmas Day, lucky members of the public were greeted by the likes of Princess Anne, her daughter Zara Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Waleses as they left the church and headed back in the direction of Sandringham House.

While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were not in attendance this year, their two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, arrived at the estate for the celebrations and a chance to catch up with their royal cousins.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George joined the rest of his family on Christmas Day in Sandringham

The 65-year-old was stripped of his royal titles, styles and honours in October by his older brother, the King, following the emergence of a string of scandals, including his connections to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, delighted crowds on the day as they led their family inside the church for the service and were also seen exiting afterwards.