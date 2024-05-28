Skip to main contentSkip to footer
date 2024-05-28

Zara and Mike Tindall spend weekend onboard luxurious yacht in Monaco
Zara and Mike Tindall spend weekend onboard luxurious yacht in Monaco

Princess Anne's equestrian daughter married her rugby star husband in 2010

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
1 hour ago
Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured living it up on a lavish yacht in Monaco on Sunday. 

The couple jetted off to the A-listers paradise for day one of the F1 Grand Prix and were captured soaking in the sunshine with a glass of champagne. Zara looked beautiful wearing the Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress from fashion brand Me and Em as she posed with influencer Zoe Hayes. 

A photo of Zara Tindall and influencer Zoe Hayes
The pair couldn't have looked happier during their holiday

Alongside the first  image were the words: "When Zoe met Zara." The duo couldn't have looked happier in the image. Zara swept her blonde locks back into a ponytail, adding glamorous peach-hued sunglasses and a slick of light pink lipstick to complete her look. 

As for accessories, Zara opted for two gold bracelets which she wore on the same wrist as her fabulous gold watch and a chunky gold ring. Zoe looked lovely wearing a vibrant green frilly maxi dress.

A photo of Zara Tindall and influencer Zoe Hayes
Zara had a glass of champagne in hand!

Meanwhile,  Mike was photographed unwinding on the ultra-luxe vessel, enjoying a gin and tonic as he relaxed on board. The Green Room, a company which Mike is an ambassador for and who organised the dazzling yacht, shared a candid image of the former rugby player, which Mike reshared on his social media. 

The couple appear to be abroad without their three children, Mia, ten, Lena, five, and Lucas, three, but they did enjoy some quality family time ahead of their travels. 

A photo of Mike Tindall sitting on the yacht
Mike looked very content unwinding a gin and tonic

Earlier this month, the family stepped out to support Zara at the Badminton Horse Trials, something which they "really enjoy," according to Mike, who opened up about his children to HELLO! just over a week ago.

Whilst at his annual golf charity day, hosted at the Belfry Hotel in Birmingham, he said: "We really enjoy going to watch Zara compete – and Badminton was a lovely weekend. I think they [the kids] all really got a sense of what she does this year and it is always great to be able to support her as a family."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Ahead of a busy summer for his equestrian wife, Mike added: "[We will be] hopefully getting some time away but Zara's season is in full swing so will just be a juggle around that and spending time watching her as well." 

He continued: "It's very hard to sum up a typical day – with horses, dogs, kids and work I think I’d say no day is the same but that keeps things really fun and interesting!"

