Prince William 'barred' from riding e-scooter on grounds of 'forever home' with Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales has been "barred" from riding his e-scooter on the grounds of the Windsor Home Park estate, according to new reports. According to The Standard, the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park, where the Waleses' Forest Lodge home is situated, does not allow motorised transport for safety reasons and traffic management.

Prince William, 43, has previously been spotted riding an e-scooter on the grounds of Windsor Castle and even rode it while appearing in an episode of Eugene Levy's Apple+ TV series The Reluctant Traveler last October.

© Getty Images William will no longer be allowed to ride his e-scooter around the Windsor Home Park estate

E-scooter ban at Windsor Home Park

However, he will no longer be permitted to ride his scooter on the estate as strict park rules now state: "Aside from cyclists, the roads are reserved for residents and Estate workers.

"All other forms of motorised transport are not permitted within Windsor Great Park. Examples include: E-scooters, Hoverboards, One-wheels."

E-scooters have become increasingly popular in recent years for convenient, quick, and cheap urban travel, earning the 'E' in their name for their eco-friendliness, owing to the fact that they emit zero direct CO2.

© Getty E-scooters have become popular in the UK in recent years

Prince William was certainly a fan, telling Schitts Creek star Eugene: "It gets around quite nicely around here, it's quite fun", adding: "We come and use the castle for work and for meetings, and to see people. I’m always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time."

Settling into Forest Lodge

Prince William's e-scootering aside, the Wales family are settling in nicely at Forest Lodge. They moved from their previous four-bedroom pad at Adelaide Cottage to the markedly grander eight-bedroom residence on the same Windsor estate last autumn.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said previously of the Wales family's move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Their move also created a fresh start for William and Kate and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, after the Princess of Wales underwent preventative treatment for cancer in 2024.

Here, they endeavour to raise their family in private as much as possible, including by avoiding live-in staff. Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told us: "William and Kate have never wanted live-in staff; I think that's the modern way. Since William was a little boy, he's seen all the staff at the late Queen's homes, and he never wanted that. It's not something Kate grew up with either."