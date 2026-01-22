Queen Rania is a doting grandmother in new personal photo

Queen Rania looked every inch the doting grandmother in a new personal photo shared to social media on Wednesday.

The Jordanian monarch, 55, who is married to King Abdullah II, was joined by her daughter, Princess Iman, and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis, as well as the couple's baby daughter, Amina.

In the adorable photo, the three adults gushed over Amina, who was facing away from the camera to protect her privacy, with the picture radiating love and joy. Surprising royal fans with the new photo, Rania simply captioned it with a red love heart emoji, showing their close family bond.

Royal baby joy

Queen Rania regularly shares photos of her grandchildren - and it's a role she clearly takes seriously. Baby Amina, the latest member of the Hashemite royal family, was born on 16 February last year.

It was Rania who shared the family's news at the time with a series of candid hospital photos, writing: "My darling Iman is now a mother," she gushed. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl."

Princess Iman and Jameel tied the knot in 2023, and their wedding was broadcast live via Jordan TV News. The Princess, 29, wore a gorgeous white wedding gown, featuring a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace cuffed sleeves. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's engagement on 6 July 2022.

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 31, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 25, and Prince Hashem, 20.

A doting grandmother

Rania's first grandchild was born in August 2024, a baby girl also named Princess Iman, the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

Queen Rania of Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish royals

News of the arrival was confirmed in an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, which in part read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman." She was named after her paternal aunt, Princess Iman, and is growing up fast.

At the time, Hussein and Rajwa shared their happiness with our sister publication, HELLO! Arabia, saying: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world." Iman's name means 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic.

The adorable toddler then featured in Queen Rania's annual holiday card this Christmas, showing the family walking in the garden of their royal residence, Al-Maquar, in Amman, Jordan. Princess Amina was also seen in the photo, being carried by King Abdullah. The three generations of the Jordanian royal family were impeccably dressed and coordinated in elegant shades of pale blue and sage green outfits.