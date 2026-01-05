Princess Rajwa's daughter Iman is the cutest ballerina in Dior dress

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan rang in the new year with a new family photograph – and their little girl couldn't have looked cuter. Princess Iman, who turns two in August 2026, was adorable as she featured in the first photo we have seen of her standing and wore the cutest little outfit, and a designer one at that.

The toddler donned a past-season Dior outfit featuring a tulle white ballerina skirt and a white T-shirt. She also wore tiny Mary Jane-style shoes with a soft sole perfect for a toddler, and the Dior branding on the ribbon laces.

It is fitting that Iman is wearing Baby Dior; the line was famously inaugurated by another royal, Princess Grace of Monaco, in the 1960s, cementing it as the go-to label for royal infants."

She coordinated with the pastel sage green hue of her mother Rajwa's, fitted dress, while Hussein opted for a casual white tee and dark blue shirt. "From Rajwa, our little Iman, and myself, we wish you a happy New Year filled with serenity and peace," the Crown Prince's caption read.

Princess Iman's look is a masterclass

Princess Iman is just a year old, so she is obviously not choosing her own clothes quite yet. That said, whether it was Princess Rajwa's choice or the decision of a professional stylist, Iman's Dior look gets the seal of approval from Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry.

© Shutterstock Princess Iman was born in August 2024

Gabrielle tells us: "Princess Iman's Dior look works because it's treated as beautiful childrenswear first and designer wear second. The soft palette, classic silhouette, and subtle branding keep it timeless, charming, and age-appropriate rather than performative."

How to dress your child in designerwear

There will be lots of parents who see Hussein and Rajwa's New Year's photo and will be inspired by Iman's tiny designer outfit. If you want to dress your child in designerwear like Iman without looking overdone or inappropriate, read the top tips Gabrielle has shared with us.

"Prioritise silhouette and fabric over logos, the most elegant designer children's wear whispers rather than shouts. Stick to soft, neutral, or powdery tones that photograph beautifully and feel refined. Choose pieces with traditional shapes. Avoid head-to-toe branding; restraint is what makes the look feel truly high-end."

Will Princess Iman join her parents in public in 2026?

Though a public appearance by Princess Iman is never a given due to her age, she joined her mum on a royal engagement in 2025, so it is likely she will be spotted once again this year. In April 2025, she made her first public appearance overseas in Bahrain, where they met with King Hamad, and looked adorable in a tiny white dress.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Iman joined her parents to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Al-Sakhir Palace

© Getty Images Rajwa, Hussein and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein arrive at Venice Marco Polo airport for the Bezos wedding

She was also seen in the arms of her mother as the family of three left Venice after attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sanchez in June 2025, where she was also seen in white. It's no surprise that the royal pair repeatedly chose white for their little girl, as the snowy hue is often associated with the innocence of childhood.