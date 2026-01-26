Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured in stunning new photo for first solo royal trip

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was given a truly spectacular welcome on her first solo royal trip.

The Norwegian royal, 22, is visiting Finnmark in northern Norway and was pictured in front of the Northern Lights.

The aurora borealis is a natural light display in the sky, predominantly observed in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.

Finnmark is seen as one of the prime destinations to spot the Northern Lights, offering high visibility from September to April.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was suitably dressed in warm, padded outerwear with a bright blue scarf around her neck.

The royal, who is currently home on her "summer break" from her studies at the University of Sydney in Australia, arrived in the Karasjok Municipality on Sunday. She was welcomed by a reindeer herding family, who invited the Princess to get an introduction to Sami culture and what life as a reindeer herding Sami is like today.

On Monday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra was given a tour of Karasjok School, where she met students and teachers, before attending the Sami Parliament.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Ingrid Alexandra at Karasjok school

On the final day of her trip, the Princess will visit Kirkenes School. After the engagement, she will meet students from Tana Upper Secondary School to drive a dog sledge. Tana Upper Secondary School is the only school in the country that offers dog sledging.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is preparing for her future role as Queen of Norway.

When she is not otherwise engaged in her social sciences degree in Sydney, the royal has carried out public engagements in her home nation.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra joined her parents and grandparents at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

In December, she visited Langerudhjemmet nursing home and Sentrum Fire Station, and she attended the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony for the first time with her parents and grandparents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's solo trip comes at a difficult time for the family. In December, the Norwegian palace confirmed that her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, is set to undergo a lung transplant after a deterioration in her health.

The royal was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and since then, she has had to place restrictions on the number of engagements she undertakes.

Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, is also heading to court next month to face 38 charges against him, including alleged rape.