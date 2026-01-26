Zara Tindall's weekend outing disrupted with sudden evacuation

Hold your horses! The 2026 Cheltenham Festival Trials Day was momentarily paused for some attendees, including Zara Tindall, when a fire alarm went off. An alarm rang out in the Princess Royal Stand at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday afternoon, forcing attendees, who were unsure of what was happening, to briefly leave the building.

HELLO! spotted Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, 44, emerging from one of the top floors of the Princess Royal Stand after the alarm sounded.

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Racecourse later told HELLO! that "the alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand".

Following the procedures, attendees, including the Princess of Wales' former personal assistant, Natasha Archer, returned inside.

King Charles' niece Zara bundled up for her day at the racecourse wearing an indigo coat by The Fold London, which she teamed with a teal headband and black boots. In March of 2025, Zara exclusively told HELLO!: "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality."

"Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories," she added. "For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear."

Zara was spotted visiting the Parade Ring on January 24 and was also on hand for the cross-country race prize presentation. The eldest granddaughter of the late Queen is a Cheltenham Racecourse Committee member and regular visitor to Cheltenham Racecourse. Princess Anne's daughter took up the role of Cheltenham Racecourse director back in January of 2020.

© HELLO! Individuals inside the Princess Royal Stand were briefly evacuated on January 24

Zara is a renowned equestrian and Olympic medalist. Her mother, Princess Anne, became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics when she rode Queen Elizabeth's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 games in Montreal. The late Queen, who was patron of the Jockey Club for 68 years, was also passionate about horses, having ridden, owned and bred them.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall attended the 2026 Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023 about her family's shared passion, Zara said: "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport."

"Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible," she continued. "We're very lucky to work with horses."

In 2022, Mike spoke about his wife and Queen Elizabeth's "bond" over horses on his podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby. He shared: "Zara loved the Queen beyond everything else, their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that."