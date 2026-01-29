Jessica Mulroney's estranged husband shares update on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney’s estranged husband Ben has revealed the latest status of her friendship with Meghan Markle. The fashion stylist was once so close to the Duchess of Sussex that she was a notable member of her bridal party on her 2018 wedding day; however, it was reported in 2020 that the pair had fallen out.

Ben, who is a TV and radio presenter, gave a rare insight into the current relationship of Jessica, 45, and Meghan, 44, and revealed that they were in a good place. The 49-year-old was asked by host Travis Dhanraj on the Can't Be Censored podcast on Wednesday about the pair.

The son of the former prime minister of Canada replied: "There's so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. It's Jess' story to tell. I wouldn't speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms."

His comments on Jessica's friendship come after the couple - who are based in Toronto - announced they were separating in July following 16 years of marriage. They share three children, including twin sons Brian and John, aged 15, as well as a 12-year-old daughter called Isabel.

© Getty Images Jessica played a prominent role at Meghan's 2018 wedding

Jessica, who married Ben in 2008, first became friends with Meghan when the actress was living in Toronto while filming the series Suits. They were frequently photographed at events together and also on holiday.

Such was their closeness that Meghan appeared to have phoned Jessica shortly before Prince Harry, 41, proposed to her in the garden of their apartment at Kensington Palace in 2017. The moment was featured in the 2022 Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, when the future duchess could be heard saying: "Oh my God, Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening!"

Jessica went on to play an important role at Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle. She is believed to have been the bride's unofficial maid of honour, while her sons were page boys next to Prince George and her daughter was a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images Ben and Jessica, who share three children, announced last year they have separated

However, there were suggestions that Meghan and Jessica had fallen out in 2020 when Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter accused the latter of "textbook white privilege" over a dispute they had amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. The star is believed to have been dropped from a number of television programmes due to the incident, including Good Morning America.

That September, Jessica insisted that all was well between them in an Instagram post. "I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," she wrote. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Despite this, in the intervening years, it had appeared that Meghan wanted to distance herself publicly from Jessica. She has not appeared on her relaunched Instagram account since early 2025, and neither did she star on the Netflix series With Love, Meghan alongside the duchess' other friends last year.