Jessica Mulroney shares rare picture of Meghan Markle – and fans are saying the same thing

Jessica Mulroney has spoken out in defence of her longtime friend Meghan Markle, just days after it was revealed she was the subject of a bullying complaint while living at Kensington Palace with husband Prince Harry.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Canadian stylist shared a picture taken years ago and wrote: "I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

The post had a huge reaction from fans, with many praising their incredible friendship.

"Love Meghan and your love for her! We have both of your backs," one wrote, whilst a second added: " Love your friendship."

A third remarked: "She is a wonderful woman!! Love that her Friends are speaking and defending and support her!"

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for years

Jessica's personal post comes on the same day that other friends of Meghan, such as Lindsay Roth and makeup artist Daniel Martin, have taken to social media to defend and praise her.

Meghan's close friend Javina Gavankar shared a passionate tweet in support of the Duchess on Thursday night, directly referencing the claims.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully'. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free," she wrote.

Daniel posted a throwback picture of him and Meghan

Silver Tree, who attended the royal wedding in May 2018, shared a series of heartfelt photographs with her friend, including what appeared to be a now-deleted image of Harry and Meghan's one-year-old son Archie. Silver wrote in the reposted caption: "This is Meg. A real person - not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.

"She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers..."

She continued: "The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them - just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends - us before her."