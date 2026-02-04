Queen Camilla just put an impressive royal spin on the ‘milkmaid’ trend

Queen Camilla just revealed her regal take on the popular 'milkmaid' fashion trend. The wife of King Charles looked stylish as she attended a reception at St James's Palace on Tuesday evening.

Camilla wore a black dress by Fiona Clare Aldridge with white 'milkmaid' style detailing around the neckline and cuffs. She accessorised with black suede pumps from Eliot Zed, as well as a pearl necklace layered with a gold pendant necklace.

The latter piece of jewellery features the five initials of her grandchildren - Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus - which she has been pictured in before. They are the combined children of her son Tom and daughter Laura from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

At the event, Camilla, 78, spoke to local and regional government employees. Her husband, 77, also attended the gathering to recognise the work of those who support communities throughout the UK.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's dress came with 'milkmaid' style detailing

The Queen often uses her accessories to send a hidden message. At the premiere of the documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision last month, she wore a brooch designed by graduates of the prestigious embroidery fellowship programme run by The King's Foundation.

The film, which outlines the monarch's philosophy of being in harmony with nature and highlights his foundation's focus on craft skills and sustainability, was an ideal fit with the brooch designers' brief of "rewear, repair or recycle", with the pieces designed to be reworn. Eliza Gomersall and Durga Shanthakumar were inspired by the gardens of Highgrove, the monarch's royal residence in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

At the weekend, the King and Queen stepped out to attend church in Sandringham on Sunday, a day after the monarch visited the Parkrun that took place on the Norfolk country estate on Saturday. While he decided not to participate in the 5k race, he brought motivation to those on the course as he cheered from the sidelines.

© Getty Images King Charles' wife attended a reception at St James's Palace

The run takes place weekly, but on the last Saturday of every month it is in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity's '5K Your Way' group. Charles has frequently spoken about his own battle with cancer, and in December gave an update on his treatment.

Speaking on Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programme in December, he said: "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

He continued: "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."