King Charles makes second public outing in 24 hours after surprise parkrun appearance

King Charles has had a busy weekend of public appearances. On Sunday, the monarch, 77, was seen with his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, as the pair stepped out to attend church at St Mary Magdalene, the parish church on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The King looked smart upon arrival in his go-to oatmeal-hued winter coat and grey suit, an umbrella in his hand. Having waved to well-wishers who had gathered outside the church, the King was all smiles as he greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Divine Service at St Mary Magdalene, the parish church at Sandringham

Queen Camilla looked chic in a camel-coloured look featuring a longline coat with a high collar, faux fur-adorned hat, and a neutral dress underneath. She also wore knee-high boots and leather gloves and carried a leather handbag.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and Queen Camilla matched in oatmeal for the Divine Service at St Mary Magdalene church

The royal couple seemed to attend solo, having been joined by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, at church last weekend. They were seen speaking with the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, days before a formal service to confirm her election.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Why Sandringham is the heart of the royal family's traditions

© Getty Images Princess Anne joined the King at St Peter's Church, Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate last Sunday

King Charles' busy weekend

The church attendance was the second public appearance for King Charles this weekend as he made a surprise outing to the Sandringham parkrun on Saturday. Deciding not to participate in the 5k dash, the monarch brought motivation to those on the course as he cheered from the sidelines.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III looked delighted by the side of the course

The run takes place every Saturday, just like the other 120 routes across the UK and Ireland, but on the last Saturday of the month, the run is in partnership with the Move Against Cancer Charity's '5K Your Way' group.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Sarah Byatt at a marshal point watch runners in the Sandringham parkrun in Sandringham, Norfolk

Though the royal presence certainly spurred on the runners, it may not have been a total shock for some considering it was this time last year that Charles popped up at the same event. Last year, Sophie Hansell, an ambassador for the run, told the BBC: "I was just in shock, I think I stood with my mouth in aghast for a minute."

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to Kate Winslet in the Grand Reception Room after they attended the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle

The monarch's second parkrun visit fell ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, a poignant day for Charles considering his own cancer battle. Charles' jam-packed weekend has come after an important week, as he was supported by a host of A-listers who showed up at Windsor Castle to attend the premiere of his Finding Harmony documentary, set for release on Amazon Prime on 6 February. Kate Winslet, who also narrates the documentary, Dame Judi Dench, and Stanley Tucci, were among those in attendance on 28 January as the King's film explores his belief in the importance of human life working with the natural world.