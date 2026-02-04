Queen Camilla put on the spot over Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Queen Camilla has refused to comment after being questioned about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. King Charles’ wife maintained her silence when she was put on the spot earlier today by a reporter from ITV News who asked if she had a message for the victims.

In a video shared by the broadcaster on Instagram, the Queen, 78, can be seen getting out of a car and walking straight into a building. A journalist can be heard saying: "Good morning Your Majesty. Good morning.

"Will the royal family help the Epstein investigation? Do you have a message for Epstein’s victims, Your Majesty?" However, there was no response from the Queen, who has long campaigned to combat violence against women and girls.

Her brother-in-law Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long been publicly linked to the late disgraced financier, a convicted sex offender, and has been named in a tranche of emails recently released. He denies any wrongdoing.

However, there have been growing calls for the royal family to support the ongoing investigation. Andrew, 65, features a number of times in the documents, which include images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.

It comes as Prince Edward became the first royal to speak out on the latest batch of shocking revelations. On Tuesday, he said it is important to "remember the victims" during an appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

© Getty Sarah and Andrew have both found themselves caught up in the Epstein scandal

In response to being asked how he was coping by a CNN journalist, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, said: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."

Earlier today, it was reported that Andrew had finally moved out of Royal Lodge, the home he previously shared with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - who has also found herself caught up in the scandal - in Windsor. It is understood that he moved into Wood Farm Cottage in Sandringham on Monday night.