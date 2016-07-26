17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal family selfies: from the Queen to Duchesses Kate and Meghan

...
prince-william
Photo: © Twitter

Although the royal family are usually happy to pose for a photograph with their fans, they very rarely stop for selfies, with Prince William ever once joking that he was "allergic" to the style of snaps. However, there have been plenty of occasions where royals all over Europe have broken their own rules and posed with some lucky fans for some Instagram-happy pics! From Princes William and Harry to the Queen herself, go through our gallery to see the unusual instances that the royals went all #selfie on us! 

The Duke of Cambridge was stopped by one young fan, 12-year-old Madison Lambe, who asked the future King for a snap while he was walking to church on Christmas Day in 2014. "You can't beat a good selfie on Christmas Day," said William, as he happily obliged. Madison had brought a bouquet of flowers for the royals and admitted that she was surprised when William stopped for her. 

meghan

Little Max Henry, 10, was collecting photos of himself with the royal family and already had a photo with Prince William, so of course Meghan and Harry helped the youngster out! Speaking about how obliging the pair were when meeting her son, Max's mum Vicci Chawe said: "They're just lovely people." 

Vicci Chawe/PA Wire

harry

Holding a laminated picture of himself with Prince William, Max pointed out to Harry that he had met his big brother. Explaining meeting the Prince, Max said: "I said, 'Look who I met, it's your brother' and he said, 'Oh yeah'." He then took a selfie snap with young Max. 

Vicci Chawe/PA Wire

queen-selfie
Photo: © Twitter

When the Queen was in Scotland to meet members of Australia's Commonwealth Games hockey team in 2014, one player Jayde Taylor got more than she bargained for. Her Majesty appeared in the background of the schoolgirl's photo, leading Jayde to write on Twitter: "Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!!!"

duchess-of-cornwall
Photo: © PA

In Brockenhurst, the Duchess of Cornwall was also more than happy to pose for a selfie with a fan. Prince Charles' wife was meeting family members of service personnel during a visit to the Poppy Pod village, which provides service personnel and their families with holiday accommodation and facilities at the Tile Barn Outdoor Centre.

selfie-charles
Photo: © Getty Images

Although Prince Charles rarely takes selfies, he was happy to pose for one with a fan while visiting the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate. Holding a walking stick while wearing a grey suit with a green, gold and black tie, the Prince was certainly dressed to the nines for the one off snap! 

sophie-wessex1
Photo: © Rex

The Countess of Wessex smiled with a group of youngsters while attending the New Forest and Hampshire County Show, including five-year-old Arthur Jones and his sheep called Bubbles.

selfie-harry
Photo: © Getty Images

Although Prince Harry famously doesn't enjoy taking selfies with royal fans, and has previously crowds to "just take a normal photograph", he broke his one golden rule during a trip to Tallinn in Estonia back in 2014. Dressed to the nines, he indulged in a selfie with a local in Freedom Square. 

sophie-wessex
Photo: © Rex

The Countess was game to pose for a group selfie with young girls from the Milton Academy of Dance, who had dressed up as the Spice Girls for the occasion.

selfie-queen
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen may have been slightly unwitting in this selfie, but the young fan still got a selfie with the monarch herself! The royal was visiting St George's indoor market in Belfast back in 2014, and seemed amused by the youngster's shameless attempt for a snap, and certainly smiles his way! 

selfie-william
Photo: © Getty Images

Although Prince William has joked that he is "allergic to selfies", he certainly divulges every one in a while! Although he usually poses with fans for normal photos, on this occasion the Duke of Cambridge posed with a selfie on a walkabout from the Royal Palace to the Nobel Museum during a Royal visit to Sweden back in January 2018.

kate-middleton
Photo: © Twitter

During her royal tour of New Zealand in 2014, Kate was gracious enough to stop and chat to well-wishers. She was caught in a selfie taken by one teenage boy, and even stretched out her hand to high-five another youngster.

kate-selfie

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't resist but smile in a runner's selfie as he took a quick break during the London Marathon in April 2017 to snap a selfie with the Duchess. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were at a Heads Together cheering point when the special moment occured. 

prince-harry
Photo: © Twitter

During a walkabout in Sydney in 2015, while Prince Harry was on secondment with the Australian Army, the handsome bachelor didn't disappoint fans. He met one teen Elizabeth Stanley, who had waited hours to try and grab a selfie with the Prince. "I wanted one really badly and I was like 'Can I take a selfie with you?' and he said 'No, I don't do selfies' and so I got my friend to take one for me and I took one for her," said Elizabeth. "It was a really special moment and not something you think will happen, and I'll hopefully remember it forever."

beatrice-selfie
Photo: © Twitter

At the Patron's Lunch earlier this year, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie mingled with guests and laughed as a fan pulled out her phone for a selfie. The siblings put on their best smiles for the photo taken along The Mall.

beatrice-selfie1
Photo: © Twitter

Helpful Princess Beatrice was even spotted assisting one attendee get the perfect picture by holding  the phone herself to ensure they were both in the snap and the well-wisher got the perfect pic. 

selfie-mike-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images

As the former Captain of England's rugby team, it's hardly surprising that fans ask for a selfie from Mike Tindall, and it seems like he has no problem with it! In this adorable picture, little Mia waits for her dad to pose with a fan at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. 

