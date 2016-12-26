﻿
25 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Crown Princess Mary and her family step out in style, plus how other royals celebrated the holidays

...
Crown Princess Mary and her family step out in style, plus how other royals celebrated the holidays
You're reading

Crown Princess Mary and her family step out in style, plus how other royals celebrated the holidays

1/25
Next

Strictly struggles: stars from Kevin Clifton to Oti Mabuse bravely reveal secret struggles
1/25
Crown Princess Mary looked chic in a grey coat as she stepped out with her family on Christmas Eve after attending mass at Aarhus Cathedral. . Photo: H Dam/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
2/25
Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik posed with their eight grandchildren in front of a Christmas tree in Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Denmark. Photo: Facebook/Kongehuset
3/25
It was a sisters' night out for Sweden's Princess Sofia. The Swedish royal left son Prince Alexander at home to attend the "Christmas in the Old Town" concert with her siblings Sara Hellqvist and Lina Hellqvist at Stockholm Cathedral. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT / kod
4/25
Norway's royal family (Crown Prince Haakon, Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, King Harald, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Queen Sonja) gathered for a Christmas photo complete with mulled wine and gingerbread at the garden of the royal palace in Oslo. Photo: Aserud, Lise Scanpix Norway/Press Association Images
5/25
Fireside drinks! Prince Sverre Magnus poured mulled wine into a cup held by Princess Ingrid Alexandra for their mother. Photo: Aaserud, Lise Scanpix Norway/Press Association Images
6/25
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan were joined by their four children - Princess Iman, Prince Hashem, Princess Salma and Crown Prince Hussein - for their 2016-2017 New Year card, which showed the royals dressed down in everyday wear for the sweet family portrait taken on the steps of the palace of Amman. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court
7/25
Put it there! Prince Charles gave Santa Claus a handshake during his surprise appearance at the Dumfries House Tea Dance held at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images
8/25
Princess Marie-Chantal took to Twitter to share her family Christmas card. The Greece royal tweeted, "Christmas card picture! ❤️❤️" Photo: Twitter/@MarieChantalUK
9/25
Nothing like being with your cousins at Christmas time. Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a cute snap of her kids Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas posing with her niece Princess Estelle. Attached to the photo, the Swedish royal wrote, "Cousins at Christmas Lunch at the Palace yesterday!" Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
10/25
Suffice it to say Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is on the nice list! The Dutch monarch joined jolly old Saint Nicholas at a Christmas music gala in Amsterdam. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA/PA Images
11/25
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, invited children from the Helen & Douglas House charity, of which she is a patron, in addition to children supported by the Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's charity to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House and for a holiday lunch at the royal residence. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
12/25
Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark got into the holiday spirit decorating their Christmas tree at their winter home of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
13/25
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary attended the premiere night of the ballet The Nutcracker at Copenhagen's Tivoli Concert Hall with their four children. Photo: UK/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
14/25
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella paid a visit to Monaco’s Christmas Village with their parents – Princess Charlene and Prince Albert – where they watched street performers and rode on a merry-go-round. Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
15/25
Princess Anne hosted a Christmas tea party at St. James's Palace for one of her patronages, The Not Forgotten charity, which supports 10,000 serving and ex-service men and women. Photo: Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images
16/25
The Danish royal family sat front row at the Royal Danish Academy of Music Childrens Choir Christmas concert at Esajas church. Photo: Sören Steffen / danapress Dana Press Photos/PA Images
17/25
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia celebrated the holidays with a sweet family Christmas card featuring their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2017,” the greeting read in Spanish and English with the four royals’ handwritten signatures signed below. Photo: House of HM the King
18/25
Patron Sophie Wessex attended the Stoll charity's carol service, which supports veterans. Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily
19/25
Prince Charles and Camilla shared their holiday card that includes a photo of the British royals from their official visit to the Western Balkans. Photo: Chris Jackson
20/25
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella made their debut at Monaco's annual children's Christmas ceremony, though the little Princess left early after being scared by a white rabbit and Santa. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
21/25
Brother Jacques had no problem posing for a holiday photo with his royal parents at the Monaco royal palace. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
22/25
Princess Alexandra met with patients receiving palliative care and their families during her annual Christmas visit to St. Christopher's Hospice in the UK. Photo: Instagram/@RoyalFamily
23/25
Princess Estelle and her mother Crown Princess Victoria welcomed Christmas trees from students of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), to the royal palace in Stockholm. Photo: Kungahuset.se
24/25
Sophie Wessex looked elegant in a black lace ensemble for the Childline's Merry Little Christmas concert. Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily
25/25
Princess Madeleine and Princess Leonore along with Chris O'Neill stepped out for a holiday outing to watch a performance in honor of Saint Lucy, whose feast day is December 13, during the Advent season. Sharing a photos on Facebook, Madeleine wrote, "Yesterday Chris and I took Leonore to the Swedish Residency in London to watch St Lucia appear, a bit early this year, but yet so beautiful and so very Swedish!” Photo: Facebook/@PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...