Queen Máxima oozes sophistication in leg-lengthening leather and knee-high boots
King Willem-Alexander's wife went hell for leather with her latest look

6 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Maxima has had a busy week of public engagements culminating in a school visit on Friday where she did a little teaching of her own - mostly in how to rock leather culottes. 

The Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 52, was seen on Friday looking sensational in the waist-cinching culottes in a burgundy-meets-brown shade. 

Queen Maxima walking in leather culottes© Getty
Queen Maxima rocked unexpected leather

She paired the eye-catching leather with 'Laura 85' knee-high boots from the royally respected Italian brand Gianvito Rossi which had a block heel and a rounded toe. 

Queen Maxima in leather culottes and boots at school visit© Getty
Queen Maxima wore leather culottes and boots

Amplifying the glamorous aesthetic was a high-necked grey cashmere sweater that was paired with the mid-length cashmere and wool cape from Natan Couture's collaboration with Alicia Audrey. 

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at a school with children© Getty
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended the Kings Games

It wouldn't be a Queen Máxima look without a pair of Avant Garde earrings. Her hair was worn in a low bun with a middle part that revealed the Dublos 'Grey Pearl Earrings' which had a dramatic sparkly flower attached to a large pearl. 

Her Royal Highness was seen with her husband King Willem-Alexander attending the opening of the Kings Games at the KBS Klippeholm and CBS Vesterhavet school.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with children cheering© Getty
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited the KBS Klippeholm and CBS Vesterhavet school

Just the day before Máxima was seen rocking another amazing look, this time in a brighter hue. The mother-of-three arrived at the social restaurant A Beautiful Mess in Amsterdam wearing an incredible ruby red fitted dress from her go-to brand Natan Couture.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands arriving at the social restaurant 'A Beautiful Mess' in red dress and hat© Getty
Queen Maxima arrived at the social restaurant A Beautiful Mess

The fiery red number featured a round neck and was styled with a matching red cape and eye-catching red suede heels, the 'Gianvito 105' style from Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Maxima waving in red dress and hat© Getty
Queen Maxima looked just like Princess Kate

That wasn't enough red for the Queen. She also carried a red croc print clutch, the 'Moneypenny Bag' from the Duchess of Edinburgh's go-to bag maker Sophie Habsburg, and wore a bold floppy hat from Maison Fabienne Delvigne.

Queen Maxima cooking with chef© Getty
Queen Maxima opened this social restaurant which works on the participation and inclusion of people with a refugee background

We can't help but remember Princess Kate's striking monochromatic look that could have easily inspired Queen Máxima here. The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen with her husband Prince William attending a ceremonial welcome, at the Horse Guards Parade, for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea last November.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign.© Getty
Princess Kate wowed in red

The Princess wore a sensational ruby red caped look from Catherine Walker with the same Gianvito Rossi heels and an oversized hat.

Princess Kate and William © Getty
Princess Kate also wore an oversized red hat

The Dutch Queen has made bold dressing her modus operandi this week. On Wednesday she looked like a wedding guest when she wore a chartreuse Maison Fabienne Delvigne hat to match her lime Natan Couture dress and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Queen Maxima in chartreuse hat and dress© Getty
Queen Maxima wowed in chartreuse

DISCOVER: How Princess Beatrice inspired Queen Maxima's go-to statement headwear

She was seen attending the 10th anniversary of Foundation Language at Sea which offers Dutch language lessons for foreign-speaking women, refugees, and asylum seekers.

