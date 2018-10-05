Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 10-strong tour entourage revealed

...
samantha cohen at royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to embark on their 'married couple' tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga later this month. And despite the tour being all about Harry and Meghan, attention will be on a number of other friendly faces too. The royals will be travelling with ten members of their staff who will accompany them from day one to make sure everything goes to plan. Find out who's who in Harry and Meghan's team, starting with…

Samantha Cohen – Private Secretary

Samantha Cohen previously worked as the Queen's Assistant Private Secretary, but after Harry's Private Secretary Ed Lane Fox stepped down earlier this year, Samantha stepped into his shoes. According to The Times, she handed in her notice last year, but agreed to stay after she was offered her new position. Originally from Australia, Samantha joined the Buckingham Palace communications office in 2001. She worked in civil service and public relations before joining the royals.

meghan markle and amy pickerill
Photo: © Getty Images

Amy Pickerill – Assistant Private Secretary

Amy has been working as Meghan's private assistant secretary since February 2018. She was formerly Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry's senior communications officer, but Harry reportedly handpicked her from his office to be his wife's first assistant private secretary. Her role includes everything from organising Meghan's schedule to making sure she is briefed before every engagement, plus collecting flowers and gifts during walkabouts.

meghan markle hairdresser george northwood
Photo: © Getty Images

A hairdresser

Meghan's trusted hairdresser George Northwood is rumoured to be going on tour. George, who tended to Meghan's locks for her wedding reception, will make sure the Duchess is preened to perfection for every engagement. The hairstylist is being paid for privately.

meghan markle and amy pickerill
Photo: © Getty Images

A Personal Assistant

Harry and Meghan will also be joined by a Personal Assistant, who will help with the organisation of each engagement. The royals are carrying out no fewer than 76, so there will be lots to do! Here, Meghan is pictured with her Assistant Private Secretary Amy Pickerill on tour in Ireland.

prince harry and meghan markle airport
Photo: © Getty Images

Four members of the Royal Communications Team

Harry and Meghan have a large communications team, but they will be joined by four communications officers on their tour, including a digital communications manager and a programme coordinator. The employees have not yet been named. Two additional people will join the tour in Fiji and Tonga to help with logistics.

royal tour suitcases
Photo: © Getty Images

An Orderly

With dozens of suitcases to offload from their planes and carry around from one hotel to the next, the royals will need an orderly. Not yet named, Harry and Meghan's orderly will be in charge of their luggage and belongings.

