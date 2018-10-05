Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 10-strong tour entourage revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to embark on their 'married couple' tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga later this month. And despite the tour being all about Harry and Meghan, attention will be on a number of other friendly faces too. The royals will be travelling with ten members of their staff who will accompany them from day one to make sure everything goes to plan. Find out who's who in Harry and Meghan's team, starting with…
Samantha Cohen – Private Secretary
Samantha Cohen previously worked as the Queen's Assistant Private Secretary, but after Harry's Private Secretary Ed Lane Fox stepped down earlier this year, Samantha stepped into his shoes. According to The Times, she handed in her notice last year, but agreed to stay after she was offered her new position. Originally from Australia, Samantha joined the Buckingham Palace communications office in 2001. She worked in civil service and public relations before joining the royals.