Prince Harry shows off lean physique as he's pictured with Meghan Markle's friend in San Francisco
Prince Harry shows off lean physique as he's pictured with Mindy Kaling in San Francisco

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the BetterUp Uplift summit

14 minutes ago
Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2023
HELLO!
The Duke of Sussex was joined by one of wife Meghan Markle's friends as he appeared at a summit in San Francisco, California on Wednesday.

Prince Harry's gym regime appears to be paying off as he showed off a lean physique in a white open-collared suit and grey blazer in a snap with Office star, Mindy Kaling.

The father-of-two, who had a ten-year military career, has often been pictured at a gym in Santa Barbara, close to the Sussexes' Montecito home. 

Harry spoke on a Beyond Burnout panel session in his role as Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp during the coaching company's two-day Uplift event.

The Duke was joined by organizational psychologist and BetterUp’s Chairman of the Center for Purpose & Performance, Dr. Adam Grant and Cisco’s Chief People Officer, Kelly Jones. The trio discussed how C-Level leaders (such as CEOs) can "manage the unique pressure of their roles, build resilience, and foster a culture that supports sustainable performance".

At an Inner Work Day for the mental health and coaching company in 2022, Harry spoke about how he takes care of his physical as well as mental health, revealing he now takes around 45 minutes each morning "either for workouts, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate".

Prince Harry and Mindy Kaling© Sussex.com
Harry posed for a picture with Mindy

Harry landed the role at BetterUp in March 2021 with the firm's chief executive Alexi Robichau saying of his royal recruit: "He's got an incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm."

He added that the Duke "likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry".

Harry joined a panel to talk about combatting burnout and stress at work© Sussex.com
Harry joined a panel to talk about combatting burnout and stress at work

Harry crossed paths with actress Mindy at the summit in San Francisco, who gave a fireside chat about how to integrate humour and creativity into a leadership role. The comedian, screenwriter and producer appeared on the first series of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast.

The episode, titled The Stigma of the Singleton, saw the pair discuss the pressure that women feel to find the perfect partner and have children. Mindy opened up to Meghan about her decision to raise two children as a single mother.

Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart on June 07, 2023 in Malibu, California© Getty
Mindy appeared on the first season of Meghan's Archetypes podcast

The Duchess ended her deal with Spotify last summer, but in February, it was announced that she is working on a new audio series with Lemonada Media. It is also distributing the first 12 episodes of Archetypes.

Speaking about the new deal, Meghan said: "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.

"Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

