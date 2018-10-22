Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful trip to Fraser Island for day 7 of royal tour

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be in great spirits as they walked along a jetty on Fraser Island on Monday. The couple, who announced their baby news a week ago, were reunited after spending the day apart. The pregnant mother-to-be had skipped the royal engagements to take a well-earned break at the exclusive Kingfisher Bay resort. A few hours later, Meghan was back with husband Prince Harry for a public walkabout in the afternoon, where she sweetly cradled her growing bump as she took in the views across the Kingfisher Jetty.

Keeping things casual, Meghan opted for a floaty linen dress by American eco-friendly brand Reformation and her trusty Sarah Flint Grear sandals once again. With her brunette tresses swept into a chic bun, the 37-year-old allowed her natural beauty to shine through with muted tones of makeup.

Photo: © Getty Images

The royals held hands as they made their way across the pier.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex will resume her full tour schedule as she and the Duke travel on to Fiji on Tuesday, after she withdrew from a handful of engagements in Sydney and Queensland.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan, who is expecting her first child, took a break on Sunday after the Invictus Opening Ceremony ran late because of severe storms and she sat out events on Fraser Island on the advice of senior Palace aides because of the rough terrain she would have to cross to attend them. A royal source said: "She is not sick or exhausted and is feeling fine, and in fact she spent some time preparing for the coming days of the tour while the Duke was out on duty."

Photo: © Getty Images

The source said the Duchess was advised to avoid doing the first two engagements on Fraser Island in case the road travel made her feel sick." Despite overnight rain which had flattened the sand tracks, the bumpy road was considered to be unsuitable for her to travel on.

Photo: © Getty Images

Following Harry's visit, the parents-to-be were given gifts including flowers and bears during the walkabout. The Duke was taken by a sign reading "Rangas rule", an Australian slang reference to his ginger hair.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess also bent down to speak to Noeline Walk, 85, Fraser Island's oldest and longest-living resident at 45 years. Mrs Walk said: "She asked me since I was local what i would suggest she have for tea. She added: "'Seafood, of course!' I told her. 'Oh, I'll have to give it a try', she said."

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan seen greeting members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island.

Photo: © Getty Images

At the start of the tour, Harry took a Fraser Island Explorer Tour Bus to River Heads on the Queensland coastlaine where he boarded the public barge for a 45-minute crossing to Fraser Island. His first stop was Pile Valley, the only rainforest in the world that grows out of the sand, with towering 50-metre tall Satinay trees.

Photo: © Getty Images

The 34-year-old was also greeted by the Butchulla People and took part in a traditional Welcome to Country smoking ceremony on Fraser Island, which has the traditional name K'Gari.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex happily took pictures with indigenous dancers during his visit to Fraser Island, or K'gari.

Photo: © Getty Images

Children from the Butchulla people performed a traditional dance with Harry clapping along, before he went down the line and shook the performers' hands.

Photo: © Rex

A rare moment of tranquility for the future dad-to-be, seen here on the shore of Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

