Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Fiji: all the best pictures from day one




The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Fiji on Tuesday - beginning their three-day visit to the South Pacific island during their first overseas tour. Arriving at Suva’s Nausori airport, Harry and Meghan were first greeted by Melanie Hopkins, the High Commissioner and chief of protocol, Jonetani Tagivetaua. After disembarking from their Qantas charter flight in light rain and strong winds - forcing the Duchess to hold on to her hat - the couple were introduced to the Hon Frank Bainamara, Fiji’s Prime Minister and his wife, Maria, Ro Teimumu Kepa, leader of the opposition, Alessandro Truppia, the High Commissioner’s wife and Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, commander of the RFMF.

For the important occasion, both Harry and Meghan dressed formally – the pair observed a royal salute, as the national anthem was played and the red carpets on the tarmac blew off in the strong wind. Scroll through the gallery to see all the best pictures from their first day on the island…

Meghan was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a flower girl from the chiefly island of Bau, the island home of Ratu Apensia Cakobau, who ceded Fiji to Britain in 1874. The Queen previously visited Bau in 1982.

Meghan wore a custom Zimmermann dress to mark the occasion, complete with a striking Stephen Jones hat in matching ivory. She teamed the look with black accessories in her favourite Kayu box clutch and Tabitha Simmons heels.

And, in a sentimental nod to her new family back in the UK, she wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen – she first debuted them on her visit to Chester with Her Majesty – and a pretty bracelet that was given to her by father-in-law Prince Charles.

Prince Harry stands on a dais on the runway to observe a royal salute - with Meghan positioned a few metres behind him with the welcome party. 

The royal couple certainly had to battle the weather on their arrival, but the strong winds and drizzle didn't dampen Meghan's smile! The red carpet even threatened to blow away as the group observed the royal salute. 

The Duke was then invited to inspect the guard of honour made up of the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment and the Fiji Navy.

Meghan arrives for an official welcome ceremony at Albert Park in Suva.

The royal couple were adorably gifted with fans emblazoned with 'HRH' during the ceremony - how sweet! The event, known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, embodying Fijian cultural identity and heritage, echoes one attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

