Day 12 of Meghan and Harry's tour: all the best pictures of the royal couple at the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's time in Australia is coming to an end – the royal couple, after spending four days in Fiji and Tonga, are back in Sydney to see the final Invictus events and attend the tournament's closing ceremony. On Saturday, Meghan and Harry attended the nail-biting wheelchair basketball final – sitting in the stands to watch the action before presenting medals on court.

Later, they will be back to appear at the glittering closing ceremony, which will see their wedding choir, The Kingdom Choir, perform – so no doubt it will be a special moment for the pair. The Invictus Games are particularly sentimental to the couple, not only because of Prince Harry's passion for improving the lives of injured servicemen and women, but also because they made their first official appearance together at 2017's event. What a difference a year makes! Scroll down to see all the best photos of Harry and Meghan on day 12…

Meghan and Harry were happy to say hello to the crowds as they made their way to their seats in the stadium, with Harry shaking many hands and Meghan waving and smiling to well-wishers.

The Duchess wore a crimson peplum top, which she teamed with her Royal British Legion poppy pin, just like Prince Harry. The wrap top is a knitted design by Scanlan Theodore, which she teamed with what's thought to be her favourite Outland jeans and a pair of Sarah Flint heels.

The couple clearly enjoyed the tense matches, which saw both of their home nations competing - the United Kingdom played for the bronze medal against New Zealand, and the USA took on the Netherlands for gold. 

David Beckham was also in attendance at the wheelchair basketball final, sitting in the stands with son Romeo. He also attended events on Friday, writing on Instagram: "Special day at the @invictusgames2018 .. So inspiring in so many ways.. All I can say is WOW."

The royal couple later stepped onto the court to present medals to the triumphant teams - with the USA taking gold, the Netherlands taking silver and United Kingdom taking bronze. Prince Harry was clearly passionate to see his home country succeeding, as was Meghan!

Meghan presents one of the members of team USA with his gold medal - what a moment!

Meghan couldn't say no to one athlete, who asked for a peck on the cheek! The couple took the time to shake the hands of every competitor during the presentation, and Dutch captain Jelle van der Steen was bold enough to ask the Duchess for a kiss, too - to which she laughed and obliged.

A close-up shot of Meghan's stunning beauty look for the day. She changed up her hairstyle once again, choosing to wear it half-up and pinned into a bun. Her makeup was beautifully soft, as ever, though she did choose a lipgloss instead of her usual natural lipstick or lipbalm.

