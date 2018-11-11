The Queen and other royal family members honour servicemen at Westminster Abbey - all pictures

...
The Queen and other royal family members honour servicemen at Westminster Abbey - all pictures
You're reading

The Queen and other royal family members honour servicemen at Westminster Abbey - all pictures

1/12
Next

Watch: Prince Harry shares sweet moment with super shy boy at Remembrance service
harry-and-meg

The Queen was joined by other members of the Royal Family at a special service, which was held at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice on Sunday evening. The appearance comes shortly after the royals were at the Cenotaph to honour the country's war heroes on Remembrance Sunday. At the service, Her Majesty lay flowers on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, while Prince Charles read from the Bible.

The service was also attended the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent. The service at Westminster Abbey to mark the Centenary of the Armistice is the finale of a day of national events to commemorate Armistice Day. The service was led by The Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster and the Address was given by The Archbishop of Canterbury

meghan-westminster
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first royals to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

kate-and-will-westminster
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Sussexes at Westminster Abbey. 

kate-westmisnter
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate wore her beautiful green Catherine Walker coat.

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attend the service.

camilla-purple
Photo: © Getty Images

Camilla wears purple. 

queen
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen is the last to arrive and wears purple.

kent
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent. 

westminster-service
Photo: © BBC

Inside Westminster Abbey during the service. 

the-queen
Photo: © BBC

The Queen watches the emotional service. 

charles-service

Prince Charles reads St John 15: 9-15

Photo: Westminster Abbey

duchess-kate
Photo: © Getty Images

The Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex leave after the service finishes. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries