Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family join the Queen at Christmas Day church service – all the photos

Merry Christmas to one and all!

fab-four-royal-christmas
Photo: © PA
Merry Christmas to one and all! The Queen has stepped out with the royal family to attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The monarch, who is hosting members of her immediate family at Sandringham this year, was surrounded by her loved ones as she stepped out for the service.

Her Majesty beat the chill in a smart coat and hat, and appeared to be in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside the church. She arrived in one car with her son the Duke of York. After the hour-long service, the royals will return to Sandringham House for a big Christmas lunch, after which they'll be tuning in to watch the Queen's speech. Let's take a look at some of the best photos of the day…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually alternate between spending Christmas with Kate's family, the Middletons, in Berkshire and with the royals at Sandringham. This year, the couple stayed at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and made the short walk to St Mary's Magdalene church, which is also based on the Queen's Sandringham Estate. They arrived alongside Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Charles.

kate-middleton-waving
Photo: © PA
Prince Harry and Meghan arrived arm-in-arm. The couple, who are expecting their first baby in the spring, looked delighted to be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

kate-middleton-and-meghan-markle
Never one to disappoint in the sartorial stakes, Kate looked as gorgeous as ever in a berry-hued coat and matching hat. The mother-of-three wore her trademark brunette tresses down and curled and opted for natural makeup.

Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, sported that fresh pregnancy glow and looked radiant in a navy ensemble with leather stiletto boots.

kate-middleton-on-christmas-day-outfit
Photo: © PA
A closer look at Kate's Christmas outfit as she arrived at St Mary's Magdalene.

the-queen-christmas-day
Photo: © PA
The Queen zoomed past crowds as she arrived at church in her limousine with Prince Andrew, but was pictured walking out of St Mary's Magdalene after the service.

wessex-family-at-christmas
Photo: © PA
Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex always looks royally impeccable. Sophie, who arrived with her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and her husband Edward, wore a bright blue coat. She kept her make-up classic and wore her blonde hair up. Lady Louise is growing up to be a beautiful young lady. Sophie's daughter, 15, kept warm in a beige coat and wore a grey hat.

autumn-phillips-princess-beatrice
Photo: © PA
Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice walked together to the church, closely followed by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

zara-and-mike-tindall
Photo: © PA
Zara and Mike Tindall arrived hand-in-hand.

peter-phillips-and-children
Photo: © PA
The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips held onto the hands of his daughters Savannah and Isla, who love playing with their cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

the-queen-leaving-chuch
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen pictured after the church service.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-leaving-church
Photo: © Getty Images
Dazzling Duchesses Kate and Meghan leave the church together.
kate-middleton-after-church
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals took part in a walkabout after church, greeting fans and accepting gifts and flowers.

meghan-markle-baby-bump
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Sussex has never looked better and certainly had that elusive pregnancy 'glow'. She dressed her baby bump in a Victoria Beckham coat, dazzling onlookers with her winter chic outfit.

prince-william-kate-middleton-together
Photo: © PA
Prince Charles' wife Camilla was a noticeable no-show. She missed two engagements last week and is believed to be suffering from a cold still.

