Merry Christmas to one and all! The Queen has stepped out with the royal family to attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The monarch, who is hosting members of her immediate family at Sandringham this year, was surrounded by her loved ones as she stepped out for the service.
Her Majesty beat the chill in a smart coat and hat, and appeared to be in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside the church. She arrived in one car with her son the Duke of York. After the hour-long service, the royals will return to Sandringham House for a big Christmas lunch, after which they'll be tuning in to watch the Queen's speech. Let's take a look at some of the best photos of the day…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually alternate between spending Christmas with Kate's family, the Middletons, in Berkshire and with the royals at Sandringham. This year, the couple stayed at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and made the short walk to St Mary's Magdalene church, which is also based on the Queen's Sandringham Estate. They arrived alongside Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Charles.