All the times the Queen's children and grandchildren have spoken about her

The Queen's family clearly have a huge love and respect for her!

The Queen has a huge family of four children, eight grandchildren and (so far) five grandchildren, and everything we've seen of the royals seems to show that they all have a great deal of love and respect for the head of the family. Her Majesty's children and grandchildren have previously spoken fondly about the Queen publicly on a handful of occasions, so scroll through to see the times the younger royals have opened up about the monarch…

Prince William

Prince William once revealed that although he is second-in-line to the throne, he is still cheeky around his grandmother – and quite right too! In the same interview as Prince Harry, he said: "I still think she's just my grandmother, really. I'm probably a bit of a cheeky grandson, like my brother as well. We both take the mickey a bit too much. But I remember always having a healthy respect for my grandmother."

Prince Harry

While the Queen is kind of Prince Harry's boss, the royal has said that "behind closed doors, she's our grandmother, it's as simple as that." Chatting about how much time he spends with her in an interview for ABC back in 2012, he said: "It depends where she is. She's always very, very busy and the grandparents never seem to be in the same place as us. If they're around and we're in close proximity, it is always nice to pop around."

Joking about popping to Buckingham Palace for a cuppa, he added: "I'm sure if I rang her up and said, 'Can I come over for a cup of tea' she would hopefully turn around and say, 'Yes, please do.'"

Princess Anne

Back in 2002, Princess Anne defended the Queen after it was suggested that she was a distant mother. Speaking on a BBC1 documentary at the time, Anne said: "I simply don't believe there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn't caring. It just beggars belief. I don't believe any of us for a second thought that she didn't care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did. I just think it extraordinary that anybody could construe that that might not be true."

Prince Charles

Prince Charles gave a touching speech on the Queen's 92nd birthday, which hilariously made headlines after Her Majesty cheekily rolled her eyes at his touching words. He said: "I have a feeling that in 1948 when you were 22, you didn't somehow expect that on your 92nd birthday you would find your son in his 70th year. So I am just able to still raise a small hip hip, would you ladies and gentlemen? Would you all give Her Majesty three unbelievably rousing cheers on her birthday?"

Princess Beatrice

The Princess recently took on a project to help restore the Queen's beautiful Wendy house, which was gifted to her and her sister, Princess Margaret, as children. Speaking about the house, Beatrice said: "She still likes to come back and visit... Granny was very clear that for all the fabric she wanted very little designs. It's such a little house that she wanted little flowers and patterns. It's beautiful. I've been lucky enough to play here and now Granny's a great-granny, so now [the great-grandchildren] can enjoy it too."

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie once revealed that her grandmother was most happy at her home in Balmoral. Speaking on ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, she said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run. It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Peter Phillips

Princess Anne's son and the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter, organised a magnificent event to celebrate the Queen's patronage of more than 600 charities and organisations across the UK and Commonwealth. Writing about his grandmother in a feature for Telegraph, he said: "I've always been very close to my grandmother, and we speak often. She has been an inspirational person throughout my life, so to be able to do something like this for her is an honour. As a child, I would attend charity events with my parents in school holidays, but as I've grown older the sheer number of causes of which the Queen is patron has become clear."

