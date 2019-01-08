All the times the Queen's children and grandchildren have spoken about her

Prince Harry
While the Queen is kind of Prince Harry's boss, the royal has said that "behind closed doors, she's our grandmother, it's as simple as that." Chatting about how much time he spends with her in an interview for ABC back in 2012, he said: "It depends where she is. She's always very, very busy and the grandparents never seem to be in the same place as us. If they're around and we're in close proximity, it is always nice to pop around."
Joking about popping to Buckingham Palace for a cuppa, he added: "I'm sure if I rang her up and said, 'Can I come over for a cup of tea' she would hopefully turn around and say, 'Yes, please do.'"