Kate Middleton invited backstage to meet ballet dancers at Royal Opera House

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a magical day out at the Royal Opera House – an engagement that her daughter Princess Charlotte would have loved to take part in. Kate, who is a fan of the theatre and ballet, took Charlotte to watch The Nutcracker at the same London venue last Christmas, but on Wednesday morning the Duchess was invited to go backstage to learn more about the opera house.
Kate began her visit in the costume department where she saw the different materials that are used to make costumes. She was given a tour of the pattern room and the dye shop and met costumiers in the work room. She was then introduced to Royal Ballet principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera and Vadim Muntagirov, who spoke about their costumes. Before leaving, Kate sat in on the rehearsals for the romantic ballet, The Two Pigeons.
Take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out…