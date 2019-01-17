All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan Markle like a queen that she is

Over the past 12 months, royal fans have kept a close eye on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's movements and how their relationship has blossomed. The newlyweds have shared some magical memories over the two years since they became an official item, looking very much loved-up each and every time they've been spotted out and about. They first confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then they announced their engagement just over a year later.
WATCH: The moment Meghan Markle feels her baby kick
With the royal couple now expecting their first baby in Spring, both Harry and Meghan have been keeping up with their appearances and have not shied away from showing any signs of affection. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all our favourite times the royals have shared a sweet moment during their first pregnancy.
16 October 2018, Sydney
As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy to the world, the couple stepped out for their first official day of tour duties during their visit to Australia – and all eyes were on the Duchess for "bump watch". Held at Sydney's Admiralty House, Prince Harry held hands with Meghan as they met with Governor Sir Peter Crosgrove and his wife Lynn, Lady Coagrovw.