Watch the moment Meghan Markle feels her baby kick Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome their first baby in Spring 2019

The Duchess of Sussex looked every inch the future doting mother when she arrived on-stage at the Fashion Awards on Monday evening. The 37-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring 2019, was seen cradling her blossoming bump during her surprise appearance at the Royal Albert Hall - with royal watchers believing she was in fact feeling her unborn child kick. Royal account, harry_meghan_updates, took to Instagram to share the moment Meghan was seen making knee jerk reaction whilst taking centre stage.

Meghan Markle cradled her baby bump at the Fashion Awards

"Baby Sussex is full of energy!! Look how he/she kicks mummy hard and Meghan close her eyes," the caption read. Fans were quick to jump in with one saying: "I think that's why she’s constantly cradling her bump because babies are very active." Another follower added: "Now I understand why she cradled the baby a bit tighter with her two hands!" A third post read: "Either way I’m so happy for them. Side note all babies should feel this loved because clearly this baby is so loved already."

MORE: Want to dress like a royal? We asked a Royal Lady's Maid how to dress like Meghan

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO OF MEGHAN ABOVE

The former Suits actress looked sensational in a one-shouldered Givenchy gown, which she teamed with a sky-high pair of Tamara Mellon gold sandals, three Pippa Small gold bangles and a pair of simple gold studs, also by Pippa Small. Upon greeting Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan gave her a tight hug as she presented her with the award. She told the audience: "When you chose to wear a certain designer, we're not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we're also an extension of their values, of something in the fabric so to speak that is much more meaningful." Clare was the woman behind Meghan's stunning boat-neck wedding gown, which won rave reviews from critics across the globe.

MORE: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.