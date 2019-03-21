Meghan Markle's UK baby shower - guests, location and more Lucky Meghan!

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to go on maternity leave, and will no doubt be looking forward to some downtime with her nearest and dearest ahead of her baby's arrival. It's believed that Meghan will be thrown a second baby shower - however, the pregnant Duchess is set to celebrate here in the UK. This comes a month after her lavish - and star-studded - festivities in New York. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the potential invitees and venue choices.

Possible location

Since she is firm friends with Soho House director Markus Anderson, it's likely that Meghan will pick one of the Soho House members' clubs in the UK. It was previously reported that Meghan celebrated her hen do at the £6,000-a-night Soho Farmhouse, in Cotswolds, Oxfordshire where she was surrounded by a whole host of glamorous friends ahead of her Royal Wedding with Prince Harry. If she wants to keep things more local, then Soho House on Dean Street would be the perfect choice. This was the location where Meghan is believed to have enjoyed one of her first dates with Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to become first-time parents very soon

Otherwise, Meghan may be open to host at home. She often welcomes her close friends to stay at the Nottingham Cottage home she shares with Prince Harry. However, it seems the royal couple are in the midst of making a move to their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan's children can do in Windsor

Guests:

Doria Ragland

There's no denying that Meghan has a very close relationship with her mother Doria. The Los Angeles-based yoga instructor has lived in California for years, where Meghan was born. She works as a yoga instructor and social worker and occasionally jets to London to see her daughter. As Meghan prepares to give birth in the spring, fans can expect to see more of Doria. The former Suits actress will no doubt want her mum on hand to help with her first child. And since she didn't make the first one, its likely Doria will attend the second shower.

The royal has a super close bond with her mother Doria

The Duchess of Cambridge

Since stepping out together in public for the first time on Christmas Day in 2017, Kate and Meghan have continued to dazzle in their royal roles as Duchesses. Along with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, the Fab Four have enjoyed attending royal engagements and charity events together. Kate recently broke her silence over the arrival of Meghan's baby, telling the crowds in Leicester she was "absolutely excited" before adding: "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special."

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Markus Anderson

After joining Meghan in America, Markus will most likely accompany her again in the UK. Meghan is close friends with the Soho House consultant - and when the royal couple first made their public debut at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, Markus accompanied his friend at the opening night of the tournament.

Amal Clooney

The pair have been friends for a few years now, with Amal co-hosting the New York baby shower for Meghan. In May, Amal turned heads she attended the royal wedding with husband George Clooney. According to a source, the human rights lawyer helped Meghan adjust to her new life in the UK. "Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests," an insider said. "Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one."

Amal Clooney seen at Meghan's first baby shower in NYC

Priyanka Chopra

Despite not attending Meghan's first baby shower, and with Meghan being absent at the Bollywood star's wedding in December, the pair have remained good friends. Priyanka and Meghan met in 2015 at a party, and it seems like the two have been close ever since. The Bollywood actress has previously spoken about their friendship, telling People: "I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like."

READ: Meghan Markle to have two baby showers - guestlist revealed

Last but not least... Prince Harry

Meghan is known for being a modern royal, and she would no doubt would love to have husband Harry with her for the celebrations. After the first baby shower, fellow guest and American journalist Gayle King told her CBS This Morning‏ colleagues that Meghan waited to open all her gifts until she returned home to London. "She didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes back to London, when she and [Prince] Harry are back together," she explained. Also, the dad-to-be made somewhat of a special appearance. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten - the man behind Meghan's incredible biscuits, cakes and desserts served at her party last week – has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the intimate event held at The Mark hotel.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for the arrival of their first child this spring. The royal couple have both expressed their excitement at becoming parents, and there is no doubt that their baby will have an incredible life with them. In their early years, he or she will be living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks. It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.