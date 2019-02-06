﻿
kate-william-sample-red-wine-as-the-visit-Otago
Photo: © Getty Images
Visiting New Zealand has become somewhat of a rite of passage for members of the British royal family. Last October, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, made her first official visit to the country just five months after joining the Firm.

But those born into the royal family start at a much younger age. Prince William was just nine months old when he first took the long-haul flight with his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983. Fast forward 31 years and Prince George followed in his dad's footsteps, making the trip with Prince William and Kate in 2014.

Like many Kiwis around the world, the royal family celebrated New Zealand's national day on social media. Kensington Palace posted some lovely photos from William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's past royal tours and tweeted: "Today is the national day of New Zealand — Happy #WaitangiDay!"

The Queen's official account also shared a throwback photo from 1977 and captioned it: "Today is the national day of New Zealand, Happy #WaitangiDay! This image shows the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh wearing Maori Kahu-Kiwi (Kiwi feather cloaks) during a 1977 visit to New Zealand."

In honour of New Zealand's national day, take a look at the best photos of the royals on tour…

diana-charles-william-pose-new-zealand
Photo: © Getty Images
A baby Prince William is pictured with his parents Charles and Diana during the family's official visit to New Zealand in 1983. William was just nine months old at the time – adorable!

kate-middleton-prince-george-hair-new-zealand
Photo: © Getty Images
Some 31 years later, Prince William returned with his eight-month-old son Prince George. His Royal Cuteness joined his parents at a few official engagements during his first long-haul tour abroad, but his playdate, organised by New Zealand parent support organisation Plunket, was a highlight.

George, who looked utterly adorable in his Rachel Riley smocked sailboat dungarees, played with other babies and toddlers. One guest described the future King as "quite a bruiser" after he made a little girl called Paige cry after grabbing her doll.

prince-harry-Prince-Harry-gives-out-cupcakes
Photo: © Getty Images
Even without the cupcakes Prince Harry would have been a hit with fans! The Duke dished out the sweet treats during a visit to the University of Canterbury in Christchurch in 2015.

queen-wears-trousers-new-zealand
Photo: © Getty Images
Her Majesty has rarely been pictured wearing trousers in public, but during the royal tour of New Zealand in 1970, the Queen slipped into more practical gear as she and Prince Philip visited Ship Cove. The royals were watching a re-enactment of Captain Cook's landing there.

princess-diana-given-the-traditional-Maori-greetin
Photo: © Getty Images
When in Rome! Princess Diana took part in the traditional Maori greeting – a nose rub – as she arrived in Auckland in 1983.

kate-middleton-greeted-with-a-hongi-
Photo: © Getty Images
Her daughters-in-law also followed suit during their visits to New Zealand. Here, the Duchess of Cambridge performed a hongi with adorable little girl, Mataawhio Matahaere Vieint, at Dunedin International Airport.

meghan-markle-greets-Maori-elders
Photo: © Getty Images
Four years later, the Duchess of Sussex visited New Zealand with Prince Harry. Meghan greeted performers at Government House in Wellington with the traditional touching of nose and forehead.

prince-harry-best-reaction-baby
Photo: © Getty Images
Dad-to-be Harry showed just how great he is with kids as he entertained a baby during a walkabout in Christchurch. Harry spent a week in New Zealand in May 2015.

prince-charles-with-a-tuatara
Photo: © Getty Images
During a visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in Dunedin city, Prince Charles and Camilla got up close and personal with some native lizards. Charles scooped up a Tuatara lizard and held it in his hands, but the royals burst into fits of laughter when a bumble bee headed straight for them. The future King managed to bat away the insect while still gripping onto the lizard.

meghan-markle-throws-a-Gumboot
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan showed she was game and happily took part in a 'welly-wanging' contest during her visit to Redvale in Auckland. The Duchess, who had just announced her pregnancy days before, was a great sport and tossed the pink polka-dot welly into the air.

princess-diana-visits-the-Bay-of-Islands
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana stood out from the crowd as she enjoyed a canoe ride at the Bay of Islands in 1983. The People's Princess lit up her surroundings in a yellow suit with a matching hat by John Boyd.

kate-middleton-sport-new-zealand
Photo: © Getty Images
Sporty Kate showed off her skills as she had a go at batting at Latimer Square in Christchurch. The Duchess was attending an event to mark the upcoming 2015 Cricket World Cup in April 2014.

kate-has-photo-taken-on-an-iphone-by-Sir-Peter-Jackson
Photo: © Getty Images
Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson couldn't resist documenting the royals' visit to Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Blenheim in 2014. Kate, who looked picture perfect in a cornflower blue Alexander McQueen coat dress, smiled at the director as she toured the outdoor aircraft display with husband William.

