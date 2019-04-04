The royal family's education revealed – from Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie

Prince George
The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016, before moving on to Thomas's Battersea. On the first day of Reception, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of Prince George, but this is not something that will happen every year. During his time at the school, George has attended lessons on French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama, Ballet, Science, History, Geography, Maths, English and PE. The Prince is also given ten minutes of reading a night.
