The royal family's education revealed – from Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie

From Eton College, St Andrew's and Cambridge University, the royals have had an elite education. Did you know that Prince William attended St Andrew’s University after a gap year in Chile and that his brother Prince Harry decided not to go to university? And are you aware that their cousin Princess Eugenie became in 2012 the member of the family with the best academic qualifications? HELLO! have taken a look at where all the royals have studied… get ready to be inspired!

The Queen

Her Majesty and her sister Princess Margaret were educated at home by Marion Crawford. Neither have any formal qualifications, though the Queen is fluent in French. They were the last of the royal family to be educated at home.

Prince Charles

At the age of 8, Prince Charles briefly attended Hill House School, before entering Cheam School just six months later, where he remained for five years. The Queen's eldest son then went to Gordonstoun, a Scottish public school where he took his GCE O-levels at age sixteen and passed six of them. In 1967 the Prince attended Cambridge, reading history, archaeology, anthropology. The Prince of Wales graduated with a 2:2 degree in 1970, and marked the first university degree achieved by a British royal or heir to the throne.

Prince William

After attending London's Jane Mynors' nursery school and Ludgrove School as a child, The Duke of Cambridge then went on to study at Eton College in 1995, becoming the first senior member of royal family to go there. William graduated with A-levels in geography, biology and history of art alongside 12 GCSEs. The heir to the throne also attended The University of St Andrews in Scotland, after taking a gap year, meaning he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography and having met the love of his life

Prince Harry

Like his brother, Prince Harry graduated from Eton, although he chose not to go to university but to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. In 2005, Sarah Forsyth, one of Harry's former teachers at Eton admitted that Harry was a “weak student” and even alleged that she had been fired after refusing to participate in the alleged cheating scheme.

Kate Middleton

Kate and William famously met at the University of St Andrews, where the mother-of-three read history of art and left with a Master's degree. Before University, the Duchess of Cambridge boarded at Marlborough College, a co-educational independent boarding school in Wiltshire, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly been looking at for Prince George.

Prince George

The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016, before moving on to Thomas's Battersea. On the first day of Reception, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of Prince George, but this is not something that will happen every year. During his time at the school, George has attended lessons on French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama, Ballet, Science, History, Geography, Maths, English and PE. The Prince is also given ten minutes of reading a night.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte has attended Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington since she was two, the private nursery school is just a few minutes away from their home at Kensington Palace. In September it is assumed that she will start at the same school as her older brother George, Thomas's Battersea, a private Christian school, although it is yet to be announced.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie attended Marlborough College where she achieved two As and a B in art, English Literature and history of art. The youngest daughter studied at Newcastle University graduating in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English literature, history of art and politics. This makes the youngest child of Prince Andrew the member of family with the best academic qualifications.

Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew's oldest child studied at Goldsmiths, University of London and graduated with a 2:1 degree in history and the history of ideas.

Meghan Markle

The mother-to-be was educated at private schools before attending Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex received a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communication. Alongside her degree, the actress completed an internship at the American embassy in Buenos Aires and studied for one term in Spain.

Prince Edward

The Queen's youngest son attended Gordonstoun, enrolled for two terms at the Wanganui Collegiate School in Wanganui, New Zealand where he served as a house tutor and oversaw drama classes. In 1986 the royal received a BA degree from Jesus College, Cambridge.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew attended Gordonstoun, where he achieved six O-levels and three A-levels.

Princess Royal

Princess Anne attended Benenden School, leaving with six GCE O-levels and three A-levels.

