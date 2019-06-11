Prince William and Kate Middleton muck in and try sheep shearing on Cumbria farm – see the best photos

William and Kate arrived in Keswick just after noon. The Duchess, who was last seen in public in an Alexander McQueen yellow dress and matching hat on Saturday, went more casual for her visit to the farming communities, wearing the £295 TROY London tracker jacket, skinny jeans and boots. She accessorised with her £2,300 gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough.
The royals met one English Springer Spaniel named Prince Harry, after the Duke of Sussex. The seven-month-old puppy, whose full name is Prince Harry of Winterfells, is being trained to become a therapy dog, helping people improve their wellbeing.
MORE: Love Island contestant booted off the show - details