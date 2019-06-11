Prince William and Kate Middleton muck in and try sheep shearing on Cumbria farm – see the best photos

﻿
Just days after donning their finest to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Cumbria for a more relaxed away day. The couple were highlighting the resilience and spirit of farming communities in the Lake District as they began their visit in the market town of Keswick.

William and Kate were royal guests of honour at a celebration to recognise the contribution of individuals and local organisations in supporting communities and families across Cumbria. They met volunteers from a range of services, including community first responders, young people trained as mental health first aiders and the local mountain rescue service. Before heading to a local farm where they tried their hand at sheep shearing, William and Kate took part in a walkabout where they met members of the public gathered in the Market Square. See the best photos from the royals' day out…

William and Kate arrived in Keswick just after noon. The Duchess, who was last seen in public in an Alexander McQueen yellow dress and matching hat on Saturday, went more casual for her visit to the farming communities, wearing the £295 TROY London tracker jacket, skinny jeans and boots. She accessorised with her £2,300 gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough.

The royals met one English Springer Spaniel named Prince Harry, after the Duke of Sussex. The seven-month-old puppy, whose full name is Prince Harry of Winterfells, is being trained to become a therapy dog, helping people improve their wellbeing.

The royals were greeted with cheers and applause as they arrived in the market town.

Mum-of-three Kate shared a sweet moment with one little girl.

Prince William proved a hit with well-wishers.

The royals met volunteers who make an outstanding contribution to families in the region, including those from the local mountain rescue service, community first responders and young people trained as mental health first aiders.

They had a taste of the local delicacies on offer in the Market Square.

The royals then visited a traditional fell sheep farm, Deepdale Hall Farm in Patterdale, where they met the Brown family who have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. William and Kate joined them and other local farmers and members of The Farmer Network for a kitchen table discussion.

They learnt about some of the key challenges farmers are facing and heard about the peer support networks helping those in the most rural areas. The royals also heard about the innovative ways some farms are diversifying.

William and Kate happily mucked in at the farm, tending to the Brown family's flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep. The royals helped with activities including sheep shearing.

Prince William tries his hand at sheep shearing.

