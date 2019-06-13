Prince William's sweetest quotes about being a dad

Happy Father's Day to all the dads, including the Duke of Cambridge! William will be celebrating this weekend with his three gorgeous children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and in honour of his special day, we're taking a look at all the sweet and relatable things the royal has said about fatherhood.
As well as describing becoming a parent as "life-changing" and "emotional," William regularly speaks about his desire to give the young Cambridges as normal an upbringing as possible. Let's take a look at the dad-of-three's sweetest quotes...
"I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," said William on documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."
"Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective," added William, who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident when he was only 15 years old. "The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]."
