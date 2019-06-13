﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William's sweetest quotes about being a dad

He's a proud father-of-three!

...
Prince William's sweetest quotes about being a dad
You're reading

Prince William's sweetest quotes about being a dad

1/10
Next

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi join Prince Andrew at St James' Palace for royal event
prince-william-and-prince-louis-at-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Happy Father's Day to all the dads, including the Duke of Cambridge! William will be celebrating this weekend with his three gorgeous children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and in honour of his special day, we're taking a look at all the sweet and relatable things the royal has said about fatherhood.

As well as describing becoming a parent as "life-changing" and "emotional," William regularly speaks about his desire to give the young Cambridges as normal an upbringing as possible. Let's take a look at the dad-of-three's sweetest quotes...

"I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," said William on documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

"Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective," added William, who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident when he was only 15 years old. "The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]."

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks concern after sharing this photo

prince-william-dad1
2/10

In an interview with Talk Vietnam, Prince William spoke about fatherhood, saying: "There's wonderful highs and wonderful lows. It's been quite a change for me personally. I'm very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she's an amazing mother and a fantastic wife. But I've struggled at times. The alteration from being a single independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing."  

MORE: See the funny moment between Prince George and Prince Michael of Kent at Trooping the Colour

prince-william-dad2
3/10

"I adore my children very much," the Duke told Talk Vietnam. "I've learnt a lot about myself and about family just from having my own children. George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes but he's a sweet boy. And Charlotte, bearing in mind I haven't had a sister so having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So I'm learning about having a daughter, having a girl in the family." 

Keep clicking for more photos!

prince-william-dad6
4/10

Speaking about the media attention surrounding his family, William told GQ: "I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents. I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."

prince-william-takes-children-to-meet-prince-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

William has also spoken about sleep deprivation, previously joking that he needs "toothpicks" to keep his eyes open. "I do need toothpicks to keep my eyes open because of the kids," he quipped.

prince-william-dad7
6/10

Chatting to BBC, the second-in-line to the throne said: "As far as we're concerned, within our family unit we are a normal family. I love my children the same way any father does and I hope George loves me the same way any son does to his father, so we are very normal in that sense."

prince-william-dad3
7/10

The Duke of Cambridge spoke fondly of his young son, Prince George, shortly after his birth in 2013. He told CNN: "He's a little bit of a rascal, I'll put it that way. He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I'm not sure, but he's doing very well at the moment. He's growing quite quickly actually. But he's a little fighter - he wriggles around quite a lot and he doesn't want to go to sleep that much."

prince-william-dad4
8/10

Prince William addressed Prince George's future, saying: "You know, George, there'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world. But right now, it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father."

prince-william-dad5
9/10

During a visit to BBC Radio 1, William revealed that little Prince George was passionate about TV shows, and particularly enjoys Fireman Sam. He said: "Some of them are really good but you have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters." 

prince-william-dad
10/10

Speaking about the importance of spending time with his little ones, the Prince said after welcoming George: "I'm concentrating very much on my role as a father. I'm a new father and I take my duties and my responsibilities to my family very seriously and I want to bring my children up as good people with the idea of service and duty to others as very important. But if I can't give my time to my children as well, I worry about their future."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...