The royal gaze – our favourite pictures of royal couples looking lovingly at each other

It is not unusual for a couple to look lovingly at each other, staring into their partner's eyes whilst reflecting on their relationship. In this moment, the pair are reaffirming their love and admiration for each other, with the gaze an intimate exchange that is not always easy to capture. HELLO! have uncovered some of these loving gazes that were caught on camera. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Queen and Prince Philip, here are some of our favourite affectionate gazes…
Taken on their wedding day, this photograph captures the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex staring lovingly into each other's eyes, moments after the couple wedded in May 2018. The picture of the pair at the West Door of St George's Chapel gave the public a glimpse of their romantic relationship.