14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal gaze – our favourite pictures of royal couples looking lovingly at each other

Adorable moments…

1/14
Meghan Markle reveals special touches that made wedding to Prince Harry feel 'intimate'
harry and meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

It is not unusual for a couple to look lovingly at each other, staring into their partner's eyes whilst reflecting on their relationship. In this moment, the pair are reaffirming their love and admiration for each other, with the gaze an intimate exchange that is not always easy to capture. HELLO! have uncovered some of these loving gazes that were caught on camera. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Queen and Prince Philip, here are some of our favourite affectionate gazes…

Taken on their wedding day, this photograph captures the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex staring lovingly into each other's eyes, moments after the couple wedded in May 2018. The picture of the pair at the West Door of St George's Chapel gave the public a glimpse of their romantic relationship.

honeymoon
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Her Majesty and Prince Philip are caught here affectionately staring into each other's eyes whilst they enjoy a walk during their honeymoon in Hampshire in 1974. This picture is definitely one for the family photo album!

diamond anniversary
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh marked their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in November 2007, spending the day at Broadlands in Hampshire. This snap recreates the picture taken 60 years before on the couple's honeymoon in 1947. It seems that the couple are just as in love as they were when they spent their wedding night here, with this moment identical to their earlier snap.

kate and william in India
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share this sweet moment in India, when the couple take a game drive at Kaziranga National Park in April 2016. We love how adoringly the couple look at each other!

countess of wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are extremely loved up in this photograph, taken at Ascot Racecourse in June 2019, ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary – what a lovely snap of the pair!

queen and prince philip
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Her Majesty looks thoughtfully at Prince Philip as the pair chat in Fiji whilst on The South Pacific Tour in 1982; this is definitely the look of love.

 

 

kate and william tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Prince William and Kate catch each other's attention, smiling from ear to ear at the Men's single final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in July 2018.

harry and meghan engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look lovingly at each other during their official engagement photocall in Kensington Palace in November 2017.

jack and eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

This charming interaction between Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie was captured on the couple's wedding day in October 2018 in Windsor after the ceremony, when the pair were stood at the top of the stairs at St. George's Chapel.

Kate and william wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Even with the world watching them on their wedding day in 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were able to have a romantic moment when they exchanged rings in Westminster Abbey.

mike and zara
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Mike and Zara Tindall shared a moment together at the BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Championship at Virginia Water in May 2016, with Mike holding Zara tight as the pair engaged in conversation.

prince charles and camila
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales look at each other fondly as they reopen the newly renovated community hall, The Strand Hall, during day three of their visit to Wales in July 2018.

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Prince Charles and Camila are spotted here watching a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 2018. The pair gaze at each other earnestly as they enjoy the centenary parade.

jack and eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank affectionately gaze into each other's eyes after announcing their engagement in January 2018. This is one of our favourite engagement photos as the couple allow us to have a sneak peak inside their relationship. 

