19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle UNITE with kids including baby Archie to watch Princes at polo - LIVE UPDATES

It was a huge family affair!

1/19
Find out who's in the Royal Box at Wimbledon – Sophie Wessex, Carole Middleton and more
kate and louis at the polo
1/19

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge looked very much the doting mothers as they joined their children at a polo match on Wednesday. The royals were out in full force to watch Prince William and Prince Harry take part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy, which was held at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

The game was taking place in honour of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was an avid polo supporter and president of Ham Polo Club for four years. He was killed in a helicopter crash at the King Power football stadium in Leicester in October last year. The charity match will help raise funds and awareness for more than 15 charities supported by the dukes including African conservation organisations, rugby charities and the Invictus Games Foundation.

Click through the gallery to see the best pictures…

© James Whatling

kate middleton bag polo
2/19

Kate, 37, appeared to be in great spirits as she fussed over her children. She made a stylish appearance in a blush pink, slim-fitting dress, which she teamed with chic wedges. Prince Louis, who turned one in April, wore a blue polo shirt and green shorts.

© James Whatling

meghan markle and archie
3/19

The event marked the first time royal watchers got to see baby Archie with his cousins. The royal baby was christened at a private service at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

© James Whatling

meghan kissing archie
4/19

The sweet moment new mum Meghan was seen kissing little Archie's head.

© James Whatling

kate middleton playing with louis
Photo: © Rex
5/19

Kate was seen keeping a watchful eye over little Louis. 

prince louis at the polo with mum kate
Photo: © Rex
6/19

The Duchess is often seen at various polo matches. But this is the first time royal fans are getting the chance to see her youngest son at one of them.

prince louis sucking thumb polo
Photo: © Rex
7/19

Kate looked radiant as she watched from the sidelines, with Louis in her arms. The young Prince sucked his thumb as he was carried across the grounds by his mother.

kate and meghan together polo
Photo: © Rex
8/19

Adam Bidwell, a stockbroker, was seen with Meghan and her son Archie.

prince harry at the polo
Photo: © PA
9/19

The Duke of Sussex pictured playing polo in the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

princes william and harry at the polo
Photo: © PA
10/19

The two royal brothers were playing in opposite teams.

prince william at the polo
Photo: © PA
11/19
meghan markle smiling at baby archie
Photo: © Rex
12/19

The Duchess has kept Archie out of the spotlight since his birth in April, but on Saturday two new photos of the little boy were released from his christening.

meghan markle dress archie polo
Photo: © PA
13/19

Dressed in a floaty khaki Rosetta V-neck linen midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez, which could be yours for £545, and oversized Givenchy sunglasses, Meghan kept a low profile as she supported her husband on the field.

meghan markle green dress polo
Photo: © PA
14/19

The two-month-old baby certainly stole the limelight on the day.

meghan markle and george
Photo: © Rex
15/19

At one point, Prince George was spotted with his aunt and new cousin. The event marked the royal children's first playdate together.

kate children polo
Photo: © Rex
16/19

Kate appeared to be having a little break from watching William and Harry play polo as she relaxed with little Louis in her arms, while George and Charlotte played around in a car.

meghan harry polo
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

Harry made a beeline for his son and Meghan after he wrapped up his match. The new parents looked besotted with little Archie as they cooed over him while making their way to a car.

kate meghan polo
Photo: © Getty Images
18/19

Kate and Meghan were captured in a rare moment together as they each attended to their young sons. 

prince william polo
Photo: © PA
19/19

Prince William eyes up his prize after defeating his brother to win the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy.

