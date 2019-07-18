﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

This is what the royal family will look like in their older years

Have you tried FaceApp?

...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal VERY exciting news 
kate-middleton-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Who hasn't tried the viral aging app, FaceApp? It's the latest craze to sweep the internet, with celebrities from the Jonas brothers to Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson all joining in the fun. Now we may never know for sure whether the royal family have tried the app – they're not exactly going to share their snaps on Instagram, are they? So we've decided to take matters into our own hands and see what the royals will look like in a few decades' time, according to FaceApp. Click through for the best results…

The Duchess of Cambridge

She's one of the most photographed women in the world and always looks preened to perfection, with her bouncy Chelsea blowdry and her flawless eye makeup. And we have to say, even in thirty years' time, Kate still looks ultra glam!

meghan-markle-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan still looks radiant with the aging app. She may have a few more wrinkles, but she's still as gorgeous as ever!

princess-eugenie-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Doesn't Eugenie look more and more like her mum Sarah, Duchess of York?

princess-beatrice-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Judging by this snap, Beatrice will still look beautiful in her older years.

prince-harry-aging-gap
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

Harry would make a great Father Christmas to any future grandchildren.

prince-charles-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

How wise and caring does the future King look?

sophie-wessex-aged-app
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

We're imaging Sophie as an absolute glam-ma.

camilla-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

She may be a few years older, but Camilla still has the same beaming smile.

prince-edward-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Edward

Lucky Edward. Her Majesty's youngest child doesn't appear to have aged much!

prince-andrew-aged-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew

How different does the Queen's second son look?

prince-william-aged-app
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

We wonder if the Duke of Cambridge has had a play on the app at home.

