This is what the royal family will look like in their older years

Who hasn't tried the viral aging app, FaceApp? It's the latest craze to sweep the internet, with celebrities from the Jonas brothers to Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson all joining in the fun. Now we may never know for sure whether the royal family have tried the app – they're not exactly going to share their snaps on Instagram, are they? So we've decided to take matters into our own hands and see what the royals will look like in a few decades' time, according to FaceApp. Click through for the best results…
The Duchess of Cambridge
She's one of the most photographed women in the world and always looks preened to perfection, with her bouncy Chelsea blowdry and her flawless eye makeup. And we have to say, even in thirty years' time, Kate still looks ultra glam!
MORE: Prince William and Kate celebrate Camilla's birthday with gorgeous photo