Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the football - ALL THE PICTURES

Royal watchers who were at the Norwich City v Aston Villa match on Saturday were in for a treat, as Prince William was spotted at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their two oldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. William looked smart in a blue shirt with matching V-neck sweater and Kate wore her hair in loose waves. Charlotte sat on her mum's knee, who appeared to be explaining the game to her daughter, while George was next to his dad, even rising to punch the air when celebrating Aston Villa's fourth goal, scored by Conor Hourihane. The royals picked a great game, as the heir to the throne's team Aston Villa established a great lead over their local club.