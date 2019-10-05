﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the football - ALL THE PICTURES

The Duke of Cambridge is a big fan of the beautiful game

...
Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the football - ALL THE PICTURES
You're reading

Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the football - ALL THE PICTURES

1/15
Next

Princess Beatrice stuns in glamorous floral dress at lavish event following engagement news
prince-george-excited-football
1/15

Royal watchers who were at the Norwich City v Aston Villa match on Saturday were in for a treat, as Prince William was spotted at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their two oldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. William looked smart in a blue shirt with matching V-neck sweater and Kate wore her hair in loose waves. Charlotte sat on her mum's knee, who appeared to be explaining the game to her daughter, while George was next to his dad, even rising to punch the air when celebrating Aston Villa's fourth goal, scored by Conor Hourihane. The royals picked a great game, as the heir to the throne's team Aston Villa established a great lead over their local club.

princess-charllote-at-the-football
2/15

As President of the Football Association, William is unsurprisingly a huge football fan, even tweeting his approval of Liverpool's victory over Barcelona in the Champion's League semi-final this spring via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, signing his tweet "W". Along with his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, he also launched the Heads Up campaign in August. This initiative, which has the support of the Football Association, aims to encourage football fans, especially men, to talk about their mental health during the 2019/20 season.

kate-laughing-football
Photo: © Rex
3/15

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood. The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

prince-george-watching-football
Photo: © Rex
4/15

William is also a supporter of the England Women's team, cheering them on in their bid for World Cup glory earlier this year and hosting them at Kensington Palace in the past. In 2017, Lioness Casey Stoney revealed that she had asked the Prince whether his children were interested in the game and shared his response. "He said at the moment he's trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport, but George doesn't really like it when he's palming him off and getting physical," she said. Whether or not Prince George and Princess Charlotte will ever play the game remains to be seen, but it appears they enjoyed going to the match with their mum and dad, and could well be back.

kate-and-prince-william-at-football
Photo: © Rex
5/15

Prince William and Kate kept an eye on the pitch and seemed to be enjoying the family outing.

prince-george-watching-the-match
Photo: © Rex
6/15

The prince, wearing a claret coloured T-shirt, seemed intrigued by his surroundings at Carrow Road.

prince-william-and-george
Photo: © Rex
7/15

Prince William was pictured tending to his son George.

kate-middleton-at-the-football
8/15

The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up warm against the autumn weather.

kate-middleton-talking-to-a-friend
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Kate was spotted talking to a friend during the match.

prince-george-clapping
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Prince George seemed to be enjoying his first match and was pictured clapping as his dad's favourite team scored.

prince-george-match-expalined
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

William was clearly delighted to be introducing his children to one of his favourite sports.

prince-william-clapping-again-aston-villa
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

The Princes had a lot to clap about as Aston Villa beat Norwich City 5-1.

prince-william-and-george-talking
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Prince William and Prince George were spotted deep in conversation during the exciting match.

prince-william-happy-family-day-out
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

William was pictured grinning throughout the happy family day out.

prince-william-kate-pensive
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Earlier in George's life, William revealed he would "love" to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to "pass that by the missus".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...